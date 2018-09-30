

Action from the National Women's Hockey Tournament in Dhaka BHF



The semi-finals of the Walton 4th National Women’s Hockey Tournament will be held Sunday at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka.



Khulna and Rangpur will face off in the first semi-final at 1:30pm while Dhaka and Rajshahi will lock horns with each other at 3:30pm.



The final will take place at the same venue Monday. The champion will receive Tk60,000 while the runners-up side will get Tk40,000.



The tournament’s best player and highest goal-scorer will also be rewarded. What’s more, the national women’s side will be comprised with the best players from the tournament.



Narail won the inaugural edition in 2012 while they also clinched the second edition a year later. Jhenidah sealed the last title, three years ago.



