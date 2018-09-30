By AYUMBA AYODI and TITUS MAERO





Western Jaguars' Aaron Kutwa dribbles past Kenya Police's Victor Wekesa during their Kenya Hockey Union men's premier league match on September 22, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Relegation battlers Western Jaguars and Nakuru rediscovered their ‘A Game’ when they claimed stunning victories on Saturday to revive their hopes of retaining their places in Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League next season.





Jaguars stunned Wazalendo 2-1 in a tension packed match at Eregi Teachers Training College (ETTC) ground, Kakamega.



Nakuru, who sublime in their execution, downing visiting Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) 3-2 at the Greensteds grounds, Nakuru.



The victory, their second this season, saw Jaguars improve their tally to 11 points though still within the relegation zone in the 12-team league.



It was Nakuru’s fourth win of the season, which pushed them to two places to ninth with 15 points.



Parkroad Badgers dropped one place to 10th with 14 points followed by Parklands on 13 points and then Jaguars on 11 points.



Wazalendo stayed third in the log with 26 points after suffering their seventh loss this season while KCA-U, who incurred their eighth defeat, stayed sixth on 19 points.



POLICE FACE GREENSHARKS



Champions Kenya Police, who are placed second with 36 points, take on Greensharks on Sunday, in a match where they will be eying revenge as well as a chance to zero in on leaders Butali Sugar Warriors. Butali top the standings with 42 points.



Jaguars scored in each half through forward Allan Malit and midfielder Conrad Wafula to sink visiting Wazalendo from Nairobi. Erick Ochieng pulled one back for the visitors.



Dolcan Mwenesi scored a double from a penalty corner and a field goal in the seventh and 16th minutes respectively to put Nakuru ahead. Samuel Lubisia would score before halftime to bring back the accounts students into the match.



John Mark converted from a penalty corner in 41st minute to stretch Nakuru’s lead to 3-1 before Arnold Marango strike five minutes into the last quarter gave KCA-U some hope. Nakuru held on to win.



Jaguars were dominant in the first half. They secured four penalty corners within the first quarter.



Malit capitalised on a defensive mix up score the opener in the 29th minute.



Wazalendo fought back gallantly through forwards Sylvester Samo, Steve Liyai and Erick Ochieng but met Jaguars' watertight defence marshalled by Collins Omachi.



Wazalendo looked refined in the second half where Oliver Cheloti put through Ochieng, who made no mistake to equalise in the 55th minute.



Jaguars, who were ruthless in their attacks, secured a penalty corner. Wafula met the ball to score in the last minute and hand Jaguars victory.



Wazalendo coach Fidelis Kimanzi praised his boys for a sterling display despite the loss.



“Few mistakes cost us but we are determined to post good results in our next fixtures,” said Kimanzi.



Jaguars’ tactician Peter Okova said they are determined to move away from the relegation zone by upholding their winning form.



“We could have won the match by a big margin, but unfortunately four of our players are with the team for the Youth Olympic Games,” said Okova. The players are Edison Ndombi, Paul Nabangi, Ivan Ludiali and Robinson Omutekete.



Daily Nation