



It was an incredible day`s events in men`s National League 1; Grange survived a red card to see off Western Wildcats 3-2 to stay at the top of the table, while at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre Clydesdale defeated Kelburne by the odd goal in an eleven-goal thriller.





Wildcats seemed to be purring along when Rob Harwood`s reverse stick shot from the top of the circle after a mistake by Grange`s Cammie Fraser gave them a slender lead at the interval. Early in the second half Wildcats doubled their advantage with a penalty corner strike by Joe McConnell.



The tide then turned, good work by Robbie Shepherdson created the opening and his cut back pass was slotted home by Jacob Tweedie.



Things seemed to turn sour for Grange when Fraser was shown a red card. But the ten men from Edinburgh retaliated, a long pass from Callum Milne was deflected by Todd Mills into the path of Frank Ryan and the Irishman levelled the score at 2-2.



With five minutes left Grange secured the three points when Duncan Riddell finished off a well-worked set piece routine.



The incredible eleven goal thriller between Clydesdale and Kelburne undoubtedly entertained the crowd. In only three minutes Kelburne had their noses in front, Iain Scholefield`s reverse stick shot sailed into the roof of the net via the keeper.



Within a couple of minutes Clydesdale were level with a close range finish by Andrew MacAllan. Slackness in the Kelburne defence donated Clydesdale their 2-1 lead, Struan Walker took full advantage to fire a low shot past Rory Kerr.



But with less than 20 minutes gone it was 2-2 following a fierce low drive from Kelburne striker Jack McKenzie.



Then two goals in as many minutes seemed to put Clydesdale in the driving seat, a diving MacAllan made it 3-2, then Walker was given far too much space in the circle and the teenager was able to swat the ball into the roof of the net.



Clydesdale seemed to have secured the contest when Andrew Allan found the net at a penalty corner at the third attempt.



But loose defending this time by the Titwood outfit allowed McKenzie to smash a high ball into the roof of the net for 5-3.



Clydesdale were awarded a penalty and Allan comfortably sent Kerr the wrong way for a commanding 6-3 advantage.



Late strikes by Ciaran Wilcox and Johnnie Christie brought Kelburne back to a single goal deficit but they were unable to rescue the occasion at the end.



There were no such problems for Grove Menzieshill as they saw off the challenge of Uddingston 4-0 on Tayside. Cameron Golden gave the Taysiders a single goal lead at the interval. Grove Menzieshill extended their lead in the second half, Golden got his second of the contest while John Stephen and Paul Martin added the others.



A nap hand by Graeme Campbell was the highlight of Hillhead`s incredible 11-0 win over Gordonians. Michael Sherry opened from a penalty corner and that was followed by doubles from Ross Jamieson and Callum Duke while Ewan Campbell got the other.



In the only game in the women`s National League 1 saw champions Edinburgh University move up to fourth place in the table with an incredible 6-1 win over fellow students Glasgow University.



It was far from plain sailing for Edinburgh in the first half with a 1-1 score, Hanna McKie scoring for Edinburgh.



In the second half Kathryn Glass put Edinburgh 2-1 ahead and that was followed by a flurry of goals in the final 20 minutes, Sophie Maunder scored twice and there were further strikes by Margery Justice and Ella Watt from a penalty corner.



Scottish Hockey Union media release