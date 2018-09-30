



It was a busy day across the board with Irish men's and women's EYHL ties, the first ever women's EYHL2 ties as well as Leinster and Munster Division One games; here are all the scores from the day





Weekend fixtures (Saturday unless stated)

Men

EY Hockey League: Annadale 1 (C Ruttle) Glenanne 2 (D Keogh, E O’Malley); Pembroke 4 (S Sullivan, G Garrett, S Sweetnam, C Murphy) Monkstown 3 (G Watkins, G Cole, G Sarratt); Cookstown 0 Lisnagarvey 4 (M Nelson 2, J Lorimer, A Williamson); YMCA 1 (G Glutz) Three Rock Rovers 3 (D Walsh 2, B Walker); Banbridge 3 (J Moffett 2, E Magee) ( Cork C of I 1 (J Jermyn)



Leinster Division One: Kilkenny 3 (H McDonnell, E Dore, D Coffey) Dublin University 1 (F de Comprodon); Avoca 1 (E Rankin) Portrane 2 (S Graham, C Neville); Rathgar 1 (A White) Clontarf 1; UCD 9 (E Ramsay 4, J Guilfoyle, H Spillane, L Bourke, A Meates, D Nolan) Dublin North 1 (A Sweeney); Corinthian 1 (C Motyer) Railway Union 3 (R Devlin 2, M MacKenzie)



Munster Division One: Bandon 1 (C Sweetnam) Cork Harlequins 2 (D Egner 2); Cork C of I B 2 (D Herbert 2) Catholic Institute 2 (R Gleeson, G Acheson); UCC 1 (S Grace) Ashton 1 (P Sweetnam)



Women

EY Hockey League: Cork Harlequins 0 Loreto 2 (N Small, S Clarke); Old Alex 0 Railway Union 3 (S Hawkshaw, H de Burgh Whyte, A-M Whelan); Belfast Harlequins 2 (Z Wilson, A Edwards) Pembroke 0; Pegasus 3 (S McCay, H Craig, S Thompson) UCD 2 (N Carey, S Kelly)

Sunday: Muckross v Ards, 3.15pm, Muckross Park



EYHL Division 2

Pool A: Queens University 6 (E Getty, A Boland, T Hastings, E McStea, C Whiteside, K Ferguson) Greenfields 0; Trinity 1 (S Osborne) Corinthian 2 (J Douglas, J McGrane)

Pool B: Lurgan 0 Monkstown, 1 (C Watkins); NUIG 1 (R Heskin) Dungannon 1 (L Cassells)



Leinster Division One

Saturday: Glenanne 3 (K O’Connor, A McCormack, H Delaney) Rathgar 0; Avoca 3 (A McGuinness, M Cole, M O’Neill) Our Lady’s 0

Sunday: Genesis v Trinity, 2.30pm, St Raphaela’s; Naas v Corinthian, 2.30pm, Caragh Road; Monkstown v North Kildare, 2.45pm, Rathdown



Munster Division One: Catholic Institute 5 (R Upton, L Foley, K Daly, N O’Keeffe, L Clery) UCC 1 (L Ryan); Cork C of I 2 (H Honner, A O’Mahony) Waterford 0; Bandon 0 Ashton 1 (S O’Donovan); Belvedere 3 (H Leacy 2, A Barrett) Limerick 2 (G Tutty, N Deegan)



