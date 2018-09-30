Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Irish Hockey League: Ulster's women's sides get off to winning start

Published on Sunday, 30 September 2018
Ireland international Shirley McCay was on target for Pegasus

A goal from Irish World Cup silver medallist Zoe Wilson helped Belfast Harlequins to a 2-0 win over Pembroke Wanderers in the opening round of games in the Women's Irish Hockey League.



Ireland team-mate Shirley McCay was also on target as Pegasus began their campaign with a 3-2 victory over UCD.

Banbridge made it two wins out of two in the Men's IHL beating Cork C of I 3-1 while Lisnagarvey got the better of Cookstown in the first Ulster derby of the season and Annadale suffered a second loss of the season.

For the home-based Irish internationals this was a first competitive game since the World Cup final.

Three of the squad were in action at Deramore where Wilson and Lizzie Colvin helped Belfast Harlequins to a win over Gillian Pinder and Pembroke Wanderers.

Wilson opened the scoring hammering home a second quarter penalty corner with Abi Edwards doubling the advantage before half-time.

Harlequins goalkeeper Marianne Fox was called upon to make a number of vital saves in the second half to preserve the win.

Another Irish World Cup hero was on the scoresheet as Shirley McCay put Pegasus ahead against UCD from a penalty corner. Hannah Craig added a second before goals from Niamh Carey and Suzie Kelly for the visitors made it 2-2.

However a late strike from Steph Thompson gave Pegasus all three points.

In the other games Loreto beat Cork Harlequins 2-0 and Railway Union defeated Old Alex 3-0. Ards travel to Muckross on Sunday.
New Division 2 gets underway

In the opening games of the new IHL Division 2 where the winners will gain promotion yet another Irish international, Chloe Watkins, scored the only goal of the game as Monkstown beat Lurgan 1-0.

Erin Getty opened the scoring in a 6-0 victory for Queen's University over Connacht side Greenfields.

Leeanne Cassells scored for Dungannon in their 1-1 draw at NUIG.

Men's IHL

In the men's IHL Banbridge came from a goal down to beat Cork C of I 3-1 at Havelock Park.

All the goals for the home side came in the final quarter with Josh Moffett scoring twice and Eugene Magee converting a penalty corner.

Only Pembroke can match the 100% start for Bann as they edged Monkstown 4-3.

Lisnagarvey recorded their first win with a 4-0 victory at Cookstown in the Ulster derby.

James Lorimer opened the scoring from a penalty corner with Matthew Nelson grabbing a brace and Andy Williamson also on the scoresheet.

However Annadale went down to their second loss of the season beaten at home by Glenanne 2-1.

Three Rock Rovers beat YMCA 3-1 with two goals from Irish international Darragh Walsh and one for Ben Walker.

