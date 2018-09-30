By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: “Don’t give up hope and stay focused.”





That’s national hockey midfielder Fitri Saari’s (pic) advice to his teammates in his bid to restore the team’s confidence after they failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics no thanks to the Asian Games final defeat to Japan in Jakarta last month.



“It’s not the end of the world. We need to bounce back after the failure in the Asiad,” said Fitri.



“The final against Japan was a lesson to us (the players) that the battle is not won until the final whistle.



“We had the best chance to win the elusive gold medal and also book a place in the Tokyo Olympics but we blew it despite taking a comfortable (5-2) lead.



“It clearly shows that we’re mentally not strong and always collapse in the crucial moments.



“It has happened several times in tournaments and we need to change this if we hope to put up a strong challenge in future tournaments,” said the 25-year-old Fitri, who marshals the midfield.



Malaysia’s defence crumbled when it mattered most and Japan equalised to make it 6-6 with 13 seconds left to play. Japan then won the penalty shootout 3-1.



Malaysia have to play in next year’s World Series for a second shot at qualifying for the Olympics. Malaysian hockey has not featured in the Olympics since Sydney in 2000.



Fitri admitted they face a tough task in the World Series.



“It’ll be tough but firstly, we need to regain our confidence by playing well in the six-nation Asian Champions Trophy (in Muscat, Oman, from Oct 18-28),” said Fitri.



“We face top Asian countries in Oman and we need to be mentally prepared to play as a unit, have good ball control and cut down the defensive errors.”



Malaysia open their campaign against Japan on Oct 18, followed by matches against Oman (Oct 19), South Korea (Oct 22), India (Oct 23) and Pakistan (Oct 25). They will then play in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, from Nov 28 to Dec 16.



For the World Cup, Malaysia are drawn in Group D with four-time world champions Pakistan, three-time world champions Holland and two-time world champions Germany.



The Star of Malaysia