



PHILADELPHIA - The Drexel field hockey team's offense came alive in the second half Sunday at Buckley Field as the Dragons powered to a 5-1 win over Ohio. The Dragons improved to 5-5 (0-1 CAA) with the victory, while Ohio dropped to 4-5 (2-0 MAC). Drexel's goals came from Emily Owens, Layne Litsinger, Puk Thewessen, Chandler McFeeley and Tess Bernheimer.



The Dragons looked comfortable and confident from the jump and controlled the flow of the game early. It paid off as Drexel struck first less than nine minutes into play. Thewessen blasted a shot from just inside the left center of the circle, and Owens was there at the near post to deflect the ball past Ohio keeper Alex Pennington and into the top left corner of the cage. After Erin Gilchrist made two quick saves shortly after Owens' goal, Drexel kept control the rest of the half and went into the break up 1-0.



In the second, Ohio came out firing and looking to take control of its own. The Bobcats broke through five and a half minutes in. After thwarting three straight Ohio penalty corner chances, the Drexel defense yielded the Bobcats' only score of the afternoon, a goal off the stick of Leah Warren with an assist from Emma Eggleston. The Dragons ripped the momentum away from Ohio 12 minutes later. Litsinger stole an Ohio pass and found herself leading a two-on-two transition. With the other Ohio defender following Avery Powell down the left side, Litsinger drove to the right of the center of the circle, pushed the ball through the defender's legs, then past the keeper for her first career collegiate goal and for the lead. Less than two minutes later following a scramble in front, an Ohio foul gave Thewessen a penalty stroke chance, which she buried in the top left corner to give the Dragons the two-goal cushion with 16 minutes left to play.



Playing with confidence, the Dragons continued to push the pace on offense. With 10 minutes remaining, Megan Wiest drove inside the right center of the circle, fired a pass to the far post, which ricocheted off an Ohio defender to McFeeley. With the keeper out of position, McFeeley easily knocked home the goal. Then five minutes later, the Dragons all but ended it on a penalty corner. Thewessen blasted a shot from the point, the shot was blocked and caromed right to a waiting Bernheimer, who sent in her eighth goal of the season and sent the Dragons onto a 5-1 victory.



Drexel narrowly outshot Ohio, 13-12. Both teams sent eight shots on goal. Gilchrist came up with seven stops for her first win of the season, while Pennington stopped three. Drexel had nine penalty corner chances to Ohio's eight.



The Dragons return to action next weekend as they host nationally ranked Saint Joseph's Friday evening.



