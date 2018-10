Ben Somerford



Five division winners have been crowned at the 2018 Men’s Masters Australian Championships while three representative teams have also been named.





Five gold medal matches were played on Sunday in Lismore, rounding out those divisions with another eight still competing ahead of more finals on the weekend.



Queensland defeated New South Wales 3-1 to win the 35+ division after a frantic second-half, with goals from Kye Hawgood, Adam Barry and Joel Helmstedt sealing the win.



Victoria knocked off NSW 3-2 in the 40+ division gold medal match on Sunday, coming from a goal down early before player-coach Matthew Trounce’s dramatic 70th minute winner.



Western Australia beat Queensland 2-0 in the 45+ division decider with Allan Colthart and Michael Cake scoring the goals.



Queensland 1 won the 40+/2 division and NSW triumphed in the 45+/2 division.



Meanwhile, representative teams to compete at next year’s Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge on the Gold Coast were also named in the 35+, 40+ and 45+ divisions.



35’s Australian Team

Coach: Bill Tompkins

Manager: Ian Edwards



Captain: Peter Somers QLD Nudgee

Vice Captain: Lee Cormack SA Bellevue Hill



Muddasir Abbas VIC Elsternwick

Adam Barry QLD Everton Hills

Kula Bhullar QLD Macgregor

Craig Bigham QLD Upper Coomera

Andrew Borg NSW Newington

James Bower VIC Diamond Creek

Stuart Fletcher NSW Toukley

Aaron Grigg SA Merrimac

Kane Hancock QLD Yamba

Joel Helmstedt QLD Kirkwood

Tristian Hunt NSW Fletcher

Duncan Mahony QLD Lammermoor

Isaac Nunn QLD Cannon Hill

David Rosser VIC Elsternwick



Shadows

Angus Armstrong WAC Nomans Lake

Lee Brady NSW Hornsby Heights

Joel Cumming SA

John Fernance NSW Adamstown

Marsimran Grewal VIC Cranbourne North

Jai Hill ACT Monash

Mathew Hotchkis ACT Curtin

Allen Jamba NSW Willow Vale

Andrew Purcell IC Yarraville

Andrew Ward QLD Upper Coomera



40's Australian Team

Coach: Craig Williams

Manager: Jim O’Shea



Captain Scott Reid QLD Proserpine

Vice Captain: Simon Vimpani NSW New Lambton

Vice Captain: Anthony Traill VIC Essendon



Adam Bannister NSW Canterbury

Jason Baldwin QLD Banyo

Brett Cranford NSW East Ballina

Sam Freeman SA Sturt

Marc Hawker NSW Bombo

Aleksander Korcz SA Adelaide

Brett Maff QLD Charters Towers

Brad Mathers QLD Carina

Daniel Mayfield QLD Mackay

Greg Robertson VIC Pascoe Vale

Troy Rossiter QLD Wurtulla

Mick Rowell ACT Holder

Philip Taylor QLD Kawungan



Shadows

Dean Broughen QLD Karana Downs

Colin Edwards VIC Hampton

Martin Gallasch SA Stockwell

Damien Goodwin QLD Middle Park

Darryl Hughes NSW Goonellabah

Garry Labana ACT Oran Park

Chris Martin QLD Mundingburra

Scott Whitaker QLD Glenella



45’s Australian Team

Manager: Gary Porteous

Manager: Brett Picknell



Captain: Brett Withington TAS Norwood

Vice Captain: David Brown NSW East Lismore

Vice Captain: Allan Colthart WA Carlisle



Simon Brown NSW Wollongbar

Peter Keeble QLD Runaway Bay

Pete Kooner TAS Yowie Bay

Andrew May QLD Runcorn

Chris McCarthy ACT Taralga

Stewart McDonald WA West Leederville

Andrew Newton NSW Blakehurst

Paul Schram VIC Torquay

Grant Smith QLD Casino

Glen Stolk NSW Bolwarra Heights

Nigel Toussaint VIC Moonee Ponds

Kieran Whelan VIC St Kilda

Darren Williams ACT Royalla



Shadows

Kym Bevis QLD Bulimba

Matthew Bradley QLD Eatons Hill

Gavin Hanscomb QLD Drewvale

Adrian Jones NSW Maroubra

Cameron Robinson WA Bibra Lake

Brian Siva WA Dalkeith

Dean Tyler NSW Leichhardt



Umpire Panel

David Coles NSW

Robert Sutton NSW

Robert Bullock QLD



Hockey Australia media release