



Hillhead moved into pole position in men`s National League 1 despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Watsonians while Edinburgh University took the three points against Kelburne with a 6-3 victory.





Hillhead continued their unbeaten run with a 2-2 draw against Watsonians, their goals came from Ruari Thomson and Ewan Campbell.



It was an attacking match that saw both sides work the ball well from the back. The opening goal came from a Watsonians drive down the left resulting in a cross on the reverse for a composed finish.



Hillhead equalised from a penalty corner which saw the ball flicked into the roof of the net.



A powerful penalty corner put Watsonians back in front before Hillhead equalised with six minutes to play after another penalty corner break down.



Kelburne`s difficult weekend continued when they went down 6-3 to Edinburgh University, seeing the students rise into second spot in the table.



It looked business as usual when Johnny Christie chipped the ball over the keeper for the opener. The Paisley side then doubled their tally with a penalty corner strike by Josh Cairns.



But Kelburne were unable to maintain the momentum, their defence was caught napping and Ian Moodie sent a reverse stick shot past the keeper for 2-1.



Then came two goals inside a minute for the students, Robbie Croll netted a penalty corner rebound for the equaliser, to be followed by a close range finish from Peter McKnight to put Edinburgh 3-2 ahead.



But back came Kelburne at a penalty corner, Christie`s initial shot was blocked, the ball sailed up in the air and Adam Bain swatted it into the net to level the score at the interval.



Edinburgh got their noses in front when they were awarded a penalty after a stick chop and Matt Taylor sent the keeper the wrong was for a 4-3 lead.



The students were now in the ascendancy, they went 5-3 ahead when Moodie finished off a well-worked set piece move.



In the closing stages the Kelburne defence was again opened up leaving McKnight to fire the ball into the empty net for the sixth.



