Seoul Glow
JH side
Watkins’s crucial goal on EYHL2 return as NUIG get off the mark

Published on Monday, 01 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 30
NUIG made their debut at national league level

Women’s EYHL Division 2 – day one round-up
Chloe Watkins made a winning return to Monkstown as her single goal in the 55th minute saw Monkstown beat Lurgan in a high-class tie on the first day of the EY Hockey League Division 2.

It came from a penalty corner and earned the Dubliners – relegated from the top tier last term – a 1-0 victory with their star performer making an instant impact following a year in the Netherlands with Bloemendaal.

It means Town have the early advantage in Pool B with NUIG and Dungannon sharing the spoils in Galway. The students – in their first season of any kind of national league – got into great shape to win it when Rachel Heskin via a reverse-stick deflection with just five minutes to go.

But they got stung right at the end by Dungannon with Leanne Cassells netting with just a minute left.

In Pool A, Queen’s made a major statement with a 6-0 win over Greenfields, Irish international Erin Getty starting off the run with Anna Boland, Tori Hastings, Emily McStea, Claire Whiteside and Koren Ferguson all on the mark.

Corinthian made a confident start in the Dublin derby as they beat Trinity 2-1. Jodie Douglas got the only goal of the first half on her debut since a summer move from Railway Union and four minutes after the break, Jess McGrane made it 2-0. Susie Osborne gave Trinity a lifeline with 19 minutes to go but the reds stayed clear for the points.

Pool A: Queens University 6 (E Getty, A Boland, T Hastings, E McStea, C Whiteside, K Ferguson) Greenfields 0; Trinity 1 (S Osborne) Corinthian 2 (J Douglas, J McGrane)
Pool B: Lurgan 0 Monkstown 1 (C Watkins); NUIG 1 (R Heskin) Dungannon 1 (L Cassells)

