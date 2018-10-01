



Three Rock Rovers eventually forced home their dominance to see off YMCA with Daragh Walsh’s pair of goals added to one by Ben Walker.





It means they go to Barcelona later this week with one win and one loss from their two games in the Irish competition ahead of their trip to Euro Hockey League ROUND1.



Walsh, pictured, got the reigning Irish Champions Trophy holders on the board in the fifth minute when he slotted under Jakim Bernsden on the backhand from around the penalty spot.



But the afternoon was not to prove a simple one as YMCA defended well and took their sole chance of the first quarter when Ben O’Grady found Grant Glutz who slammed home. Rovers ran up a half dozen corners before half-time with Bernsden making a number of saves to keep the game level at 1-1.



The trend continued in the second half before Rovers retook the lead in the 46th minute from a switched corner move, deflected in by Walsh at close quarters. Five minutes later, Ben Walker burst through and dinked over a sliding Bernsden for 3-1.



YM belatedly got some momentum, Glutz testing Jamie Carr with their first meaningly circle entry since the first quarter while two late corners were repelled.



Rovers will play Racing Club de France and Junior FC in Barcelona.



