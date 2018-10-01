Newly-promoted University of Exeter secured a deserved point from a 1-1 draw at reigning champions Surbiton in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





The scoring was opened by the hosts in the second half when James Royce slotted in a goal from open play in the 49th minute.



University of Exeter were able to hit back via a penalty corner in the 52nd when James Thomas finished clinically to gain a point for the league’s newcomers.



Nick Bandurak produced an excellent performance, scoring five goals as Holcombe defeated Sevenoaks 6-0 at home.



Bandurak opened the scoring in the third minute from open play. Robert Field then doubled Holcombe’s advantage when he finished in the same fashion in the 14th.



Bandurak added his second goal of the game slotting in a field goal in the 15th minute, and added a penalty corner in the 17th minute to ensure the score was 4-0 at half time.



Already on a hat-trick, Bandurak added two more goals to his tally in the second half both coming from open play in the 37th and 41st minutes to ensure three points went the way of Holcombe.



Elsewhere, Beeston performed well away from home beating East Grinstead 3-1.



Chris Proctor opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he finished from open play before Gareth Griffiths added a second for the away side scoring in the 32nd minute.



Mark Gleghorne then made it 3-0 early in the second half, scoring via a penalty stoke in the 38th minute.



Simon Faulkner scored a consolation for the hosts in the 56th minute finishing a chance from a penalty corner.



On Sunday Reading defeated Brooklands Manchester University at home 4-3.



Peter Scott opened the scoring in the 16th minute, although Brooklands hit back when David Flanagan finished following a penalty corner in the 29th minute to ensure the game was level at half time.



Matt Richards then regained the lead for Reading when he netted from open play in the 37th minute before Liam Sanford finished in the same way in the 48th.



Brooklands then hit back when Flanagan scored his second of the game when he finished a chance from open play in the 58th minute.



Jatinder Bachu sealed the victory for the hosts when he scored a field goal in the 60th minute. There was still time for Flanagan to score his hat-trick and cause a nervy ending as he finished via a penalty stroke in the 64th minute. But the hosts were able to hold on and take all three points.



Hampstead and Westminster defeated Wimbledon at home 1-0. Matt Guise-Brown scored the only goal of the game following a penalty corner in the 4th minute.



Men’s Hockey League Conference East



Sam Ward scored four goals as Old Georgians produced a dominant display to seal a 7-1 away victory at league new comers City of Peterborough.



Tom Doran and Edward Carson also scored for the away side, while Danny Sisson scored the only goal for the hosts.



Brighton secured a 4-3 victory away at Teddington with their goals coming from Joe Naughalty and Robbert Schenk who scored two each. Matt Daly also scored two for Teddington and Chris Seddon was also on the scoresheet, but it wasn’t quite enough for a home win.



Elsewhere, Old Loughtonians won 3-2 at Richmond, Oxted sealed a 6-3 victory at Cambridge City and on Saturday Canterbury won 2-1 at home to Southgate.



Men’s Hockey League Conference North



University of Durham secured three points away from home in a 6-3 thriller at Loughborough Students on Saturday evening.



Richard Jackson (2), Max van Laak (2), Max Denniff and James Sookias scored for the away side. Matthew Ramshaw scored a brace and Evan Kimber added one for Loughborough.



William Hearne scored twice as Sheffield Hallam secured a 2-1 victory at Leeds. Justin Brown scored the only goal for the home side.



Elsewhere, the University of Nottingham produced a good away performance defeating Belper 4-2. Bowdon beat Doncaster 4-2 at home and Alderley Edge secured a 2-1 away victory at Preston.



Men’s Hockey League Conference West



Andy Watts scored a hat-trick as Oxford Hawks overcame the challenge of Fareham to secure a 5-2 home victory. Jack Briggs and Kit Cutter also scored for the hosts and George Davey and Jack Gilbert scored for the away side.



Chichester produced an excellent performance away from home, winning 7-2 at Isca. Dan Brook, Alex Holton, Alex Pendle, Joseph Budgen, Alex Messenger, Alex Baxter and Ollie Baxter all scored for the away side, while James Morris and Jon Wright scored the goals for Isca.



Elsewhere, Olton and West Warwicks won 3-1 at Havant, the University of Bristol secured a 3-1 home victory against Cardiff and Met and the University of Birmingham and Team Bath Buccaneers played out a 0-0 draw.



Results – Men’s Hockey League Premier Division: East Grinstead 1, Beeston 3; Hampstead & Westminster 1, Wimbledon 0; Holcombe 6, Sevenoaks 0; Reading 4, Brooklands Manchester University 3; Surbiton 1, University of Exeter 1.



Conference East: City of Peterborough 1, Old Georgians 7; Cambridge City 3, Oxted 6; Canterbury 2, Southgate 1: Richmond 2, Old Loughtonians 3; Teddington 3, Brighton & Hove 4.



Conference North: Belper 2, University of Nottingham 4; Bowdon 4, Doncaster 2; Leeds 1, Sheffield Hallam 2; Loughborough Students 3, University of Durham 6; Preston 1, Alderley Edge 2.



Conference West: Havant 1, Olton & West Warwicks 3; Isca 2, Chichester 7; Oxford Hawks 5, Fareham 2; University of Birmingham 0, Team Bath Buccaneers 0; University of Bristol 3, Cardiff & Met 1.



England Hockey Board Media release