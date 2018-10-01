



England’s two EHL sides had a difficult second day out in their domestic competition with national champions Surbiton drawing with University of Exeter and Wimbledon losing 1-0 to Hampstead & Westminster.





For Surbiton, the tied 1-1 despite taking the lead through James Royce in the 49th minute. Exeter were able to hit back via a penalty corner in the 52nd when James Thomas finished clinically to gain a point for the league’s newcomers.



Hampstead and Westminster defeated Wimbledon at home 1-0. Matt Guise-Brown scored the only goal of the game following a penalty corner in the 4th minute.



Wimbledon travel to Barcelona this week to EHL ROUND1 where they will come up against Germany’s Mannheimer HC and Russia’s Dinamo Elektrostal.



Nick Bandurak produced an excellent performance, scoring five goals as Holcombe defeated Sevenoaks 6-0 at home.

Bandurak opened the scoring in the third minute from open play. Robert Field then doubled Holcombe’s advantage when he finished in the same fashion in the 14th.



Bandurak added his second goal of the game slotting in a field goal in the 15th minute, and added a penalty corner in the 17th minute to ensure the score was 4-0 at half time.



Already on a hat-trick, Bandurak added two more goals to his tally in the second half both coming from open play in the 37th and 41st minutes to ensure three points went the way of Holcombe.



Elsewhere, Beeston performed well away from home beating East Grinstead 3-1. Chris Proctor opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he finished from open play before Gareth Griffiths added a second for the away side scoring in the 32nd minute.



Mark Gleghorne then made it 3-0 early in the second half, scoring via a penalty stroke in the 38th minute.



Simon Faulkner scored a consolation for the hosts in the 56th minute finishing a chance from a penalty corner.



On Sunday Reading defeated Brooklands Manchester University at home 4-3.



Peter Scott opened the scoring in the 16th minute, although Brooklands hit back when David Flanagan finished following a penalty corner in the 29th minute to ensure the game was level at half time.



Matt Richards then regained the lead for Reading when he netted from open play in the 37th minute before Liam Sanford finished in the same way in the 48th.



Brooklands then hit back when Flanagan scored his second of the game when he finished a chance from open play in the 58th minute.



Jatinder Bachu sealed the victory for the hosts when he scored a field goal in the 60th minute. There was still time for Flanagan to score his hat-trick and cause a nervy ending as he finished via a penalty stroke in the 64th minute. But the hosts were able to hold on and take all three points.



Euro Hockey League media release