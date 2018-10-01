

©: Dirk Markgraf



Mannheimer HC coach Michael McCann is hoping for a marked improvement in his side’s performances when they hit the turf in Barcelona at EHL ROUND1 following their 1-1 draw with Club an der Alster on Sunday in Germany.





His side had beaten Polo 3-2 on Saturday with two goals from Gonzalo Peillat and one from Gabriel Ho-Garcia. But they missed the chance of moving ahead of Rot-Weiss Koln on Sunday when the leaders fell to a massive 6-1 defeat to Harvestehuder THC.



"I am not satisfied with the performance of the team,” McCann said of his team’s performance. “We wanted to make the final game before the EHL a positive one. Unfortunately, we did not succeed,



“Getting the draw is okay. Both teams had their chances but we did not deserve three points. We did not play consistently enough. Alster defended very well and, in the end, we can be happy that we did not lose the game."



In front of 400 fans, they did maintain their unbeaten run as captain Jan-Philipp Fischer scored in the 57th minute, cancelling out Chris Newman’s effort from 13 minutes earlier.



Alster’s coach Michael Behrmann, meanwhile, said it was his club’s "best season performance".



“Finally I do not have to drive home empty handed from Mannheim. That has not happened so often. It was a very passionate team effort. We played against an absolutely top team at eye level.



“In the end I was a bit unhappy about one or two decisions against us but I'm really proud of the team's performance, even though it's certainly a bit annoying to concede just before the end."



Mannheim start their EHL ROUND1 campaign next Saturday evening with a 5pm start against Dinamo Elektrostal before facing Wimbledon a day later in Barcelona.



Euro Hockey League media release