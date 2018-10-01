

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Royal Leopold gave a reassuring performance as they got the best of Daring 5-1 in the Belgian league to conclude their pre-EHL preparations in style.





"We handled the game well," said Tanguy Zimmer told the Hockey Belgium website. “We started the game badly enough but we made sure of the important things to finally get another victory.



“We especially wanted to reassure ourselves after our start of the championship which clearly did not live up to our expectations. We still have not found our true game yet but things are coming together."



Leo will play WKS Grunwald Poznan and HC Minsk in EHL ROUND1 next weekend in Barcelona.



Manu Brunet scored twice as did Alexis Lemaire while Zimmer got the other one, making it two wins, two draws and a loss from their opening five games, leaving them third in Group B. The Waterloo Ducks top this group with five wins out of five, most recently posting a 10-0 win over White Star.



Racing lead Group A thanks to an important 2-1 win over Dragons. Achille de Chaffoy opened the scoring with just 15 minutes to go but Felix Denayer levelled quickly, setting the game up for a hectic finished.



Jerome Truyens won it with seven minutes to go from Tom Boon’s assist. Jeremy Gucassoff saved a late Shane O’Donoghue penalty corner to hold on to the win.



Euro Hockey League media release