By Naqib Nor Said



KUALA LUMPUR: Former Pakistan coach Roelant Oltmans is now in Petaling Jaya and it is understood that the Dutch-born trainer could be part of the national hockey team’s coaching set-up in the near future.





It is learnt that Oltmans, also a former India coach, and Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal had a meeting at a leading hotel in PJ on Saturday.



Malaysia missed a golden opportunity to earn an early qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games when they were defeated by Japan in the final of last month’s Indonesia Asian Games.



And it is said that the failure affected national coach Stephen Van Huizen who then asked to be excused from handling the team for the recent Darwin International.



However, MHC have yet to confirm whether Oltmans, who guided the Netherlands to 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the 1998 Utrecht World Cup titles, will be hired.



The national body are expected to make an announcement on Monday.



“Oltmans is in Malaysia, I can confirm this. However, I have no details on the position which has been offered to him (by MHC),” said a source close with MHC.



“Based on my observation, he will be hired as Malaysia’s new head coach as the team have major tournaments ahead, including the World Cup in November and next year’s Olympic qualifying competitions.



The 64-year-old Oltmans is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world and is also seen as the best candidate to handle Malaysia.



Under his guidance, India rose to World No 6 during his four-year tenure before he was sacked in Sept last year. He was then hired by Pakistan in February, but resigned after the failure to guide them to the Asian Games title.



New Straits Times