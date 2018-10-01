



Jen Wilson’s first match in charge of the Scotland women’s National Team saw the Tartan Hearts get off to an excellent 2-1 win at the Hockey Wales National Centre. Goals from Fiona Burnet and Millie Brown gave the Scots the ascendancy before a late penalty stroke pulled one back for the hosts in Cardiff.





It was a strong start to the match by Scotland, with the Scots’ energy putting Wales on the back foot from the first whistle.



Scotland was playing at pace with swift linking passes causing the Welsh defence difficulties. It was from a slick passing move that saw Scotland open the scoring. The Scots worked their way to the baseline and the pass back picked out Fiona Burnet who zipped in front of the defender to finish clinically, and give Scotland the lead in the first quarter.



Scotland’s momentum continued into the second quarter with controlled possession leading to a succession of opportunities, but some really good goalkeeping denied a second goal.



It was in the third quarter that Scotland eventually doubled their lead and it was a lovely penalty corner routine that provided the strike. Millie Brown was on hand to deflect the ball home and put some daylight between the teams on the score sheet.



The fourth quarter brought a goal for Wales after a short corner was upgraded to a penalty corner, and it was dispatched well to narrow the score. In the end it was a good win for Scotland and new Head Coach Jen Wilson was pleased with what she saw from her team in her first match in charge. Wilson said, “It was a really promising performance; the players showed good intent throughout and made good connections all over the pitch. We were very balanced and saw really good performances in each area of the pitch.



“There’s a good mix of players who have lots of experience and some new players in the squad – it’s very exciting to see how hard the players are working and how hungry they are to be part of the squad. Everyone is putting their hand up to play and they know how competitive it will be to earn a place in the team. It’s a very positive first game and we’re looking forward to the next match tomorrow.”



Scotland will play Wales in the second match of two tomorrow at 12:30 in Cardiff.



Scottish Hockey Union media release