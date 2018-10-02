Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Mushtaque Ahmad elected as new Hockey India president

Mushtaque Ahmad , ANI

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad was on Monday named as the new President of Hockey India (HI) following the 8th Hockey India Congress and Elections.



Ahmad, who formerly held the post of Secretary General, takes over from outgoing President Rajinder Singh after being elected unopposed, a media release said. Manipur Hockey's Gyanendro Ningombam will take over as the Senior Vice President, while Asima Ali of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey Jharkhand will serve as Vice Presidents.

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir's Rajinder Singh, who held the President's post after Mariamma Koshy had reached the retirement age earlier this year, has been elected as the new Secretary General and Tapan Kumar Das of Hockey Assam was re-elected as the Treasurer for a second term.

Former Indian women's team captain Asunta Lakra was entrusted with the responsibility of Joint Secretary along with Firoz Ansari of Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh of Hockey Rajasthan, M Renuka Lakshmi of Hockey Tamil Nadu and SVS Subramanya Gupta, currently the President of Hockey Karnataka, were all elected unopposed as Executive Members of HI. RP Singh and Joydeep Kaur were re-appointed as Athlete Representatives after their nomination from the Executive Board was ratified in the Congress.

