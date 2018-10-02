By Lila Bromberg





Defender Bodil Keus pushes the ball up the field during Maryland's 2-1 win against Penn State on Oct. 15, 2017. (Marquise McKine/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey swept the Big Ten weekly awards Monday after staying undefeated by going on the road and handing No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season.





Defender Nike Lorenz was named the Offensive Player of the Week, sophomore Bodil Keus was named the Defensive Player of the Week and forward Bibi Donraadt was named the Freshman of the Week.



Lorenz and Keus receive the honor for the second time this season.



All three Terps had a big role in the team's dominant 4-2 win over the Huskies. Keus scored twice, Donraadt notched a goal and an assist and Lorenz added a goal.



Led by Keus, the Maryland defense held UConn without a shot before halftime and four altogether, with both goals coming in the final 10 minutes, after the Terps had built a 4-0 lead.



"Bodil is our field general, [she] is just playing so well," coach Missy Meharg said. "She's speaking early and speaking urgently. … She can make short passes, she can make medium-size passes and she can make passes all the way up to the goal. And her attack point was outstanding."



The Diamondback