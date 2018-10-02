Butali Sugar face tough balancing act in ties. Unstoppable 20-time champions Telkom clobber hapless Sliders to close in on a record 21st trophy.



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali Maxwel Fuchaka when they played Nakuru men in the National Men league at City Park. Butali scored 9-1. (Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



Chase for the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League title intensified at the weekend after champions Kenya Police avenged their first leg loss to Greensharks at City Park.





The law enforcers' win against Sharks, who subjected them to their only loss of the season, saw them reduce the gap between them and top of the log Butali Sugar Warriors to three points.



And now, Butali, who were not in action at the weekend, know they can't afford to drop guard; not at the moment.



Butali top the table with 42 points from 15 matches, while second placed Police have 39 but with a match in hand.



Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.



As it has been the custom, the two favourites have turned the chase for the title into a two-horse race and chances are that the winner between the two will be decided in their second leg clash.



Police beat Butali 2-1 in their first tie and the 2015 winners, who are seeking to end a two-year trophy drought, will be out to even the scores when they meet next.



Their closest challengers Wazalendo, who are third, have 26 points from 17 outings while Greensharks are fourth with 24.



At the weekend, Police returned the favour to Sharks, who beat them 4-3 in the first round.



Amos Barkibir grabbed a brace while Samuel Wokila scored the winner as Police registered their 13th win of the season.



David Kiberenge and Victor Osiche netted Greenasharks' goals but their efforts were not good enough as they succumbed to their seventh loss of the season.



Western Jaguars, who are courting relegation at the bottom of the 12-team league, registered their second win of the season but are still rooted at the bottom of the table with 11 points.



Parkroad Badgers, who have garnered 14 points, are second-last while Parklands Sports Club are hanging dangerously in 10th place, tied on 14 points with badgers, but have a superior goal-difference.



In the women’s title chase, champions Telkom closed in on a record 21st league title with an emphatic 7-0 win over Sliders.



With the heavy defeat, Sliders, who won the 1999 title, are fifth on the log with seven points. They have won two matches, drawn once and lost in four league ties.



Unbeaten Telkom top the log with 30 points while Strathmore University Scorpions are second with 21.



United States International University of Africa are third with 10 points, while Amira are fourth with nine.



Kenyatta University Titans beat Mombasa Sports Club 2-0 to dislodge newcomers from the top of women’s Super League table.



They lead with 17 points while Lakers are second with 15.



The Standard Online