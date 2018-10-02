By AYUMBA AYODI





Telkom forward Audrey Omaido (left) vies for the ball with Amira Sailors defender Julie Koloni during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on September 2, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police and Telkom enhanced their title defence with wins against Greensharks and Sliders respectively in their Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league matches over the weekend.





Amos Barkibir rifled in a double as Police claimed a swift revenge, beating Greensharks 3-2 on Sunday at City Park. Fredrick Masibo’s Police had suffered a painful 4-3 defeat to Greensharks in the first leg.



Barkibir scored in the 10th and 31st minutes with Samuel Wokila’s smashing strike in the 58th giving them the victory. David Kiberenge and Victor Osiche scored in the 27th and 59th minute but failed to rescue Greensharks this time round.



The victory saw Police consolidate their second place, taking their tally to 39 points from 13 wins and one loss.



Police now only have one game in hand against Strathmore University as they continue playing catch up to leaders Butali Sugar who have 42 points from 14 wins and one loss. Greensharks remain fourth with 24 points.



“We were cautious in our approach so as to avoid cards after having suffered three green cards and two yellow cards in the first leg defeat,” said Masibo.



“We were laid back in the first quarter but gradually opened up. That was our plan,” revealed the experienced coach.



Greensharks deputy coach Thomas Mucheni conceded defeat admitting that they were second best.



“Police wanted the ball more than us,” he said.



In the women's league, Audrey Omaido netted a hat-trick to spur champions Telkom to a sublime 7-0 victory against sloppy Sliders and solidify their chase for their 19th consecutive league victory on Sunday.



Earlier on, Omaido struck for Telkom in ninth, 13th and 47th minutes to move the champions' points to 30 points from a clean run in 10 matches. Others scorers were Lilian Aura (11th), Jackline Mwangi (22nd), Caroline Guchu (23rd) and Maureen Okumu (38th).



Telkom are unbeaten in 10 matches while Sliders, who have seven points, slumped to their fifth defeat this season.



Elsewhere, relegation-threatened Western Jaguars and Nakuru rediscovered their ‘A Game’ with stunning victories.



Jaguars edged out Wazalendo 2-1 at Eregi Teachers Training College (ETTC) ground, Kakamega while Nakuru shocked visiting Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) 3-2 at the Greensteads grounds, Nakuru on Saturday.



The victory, their second this season, saw Jaguars improve their tally to 11 points though still within the relegation zone in the 12-team league where three teams will be axed.



It was Nakuru’s fourth win of the season, which pushed them to two places to ninth with 15 points.



Parkroad Badgers, who were not in action last weekend, dropped one place to 10th with 14 points followed by Parklands on 13 points and then Jaguars on 11 points.



Parklands drew United States International University 4-4 on Saturday, a result that saw the varsity students improve one place to seventh with 19 points.



Wazalendo stayed third in the log with 26 points after suffering their seventh loss this season while KCA-U, who suffered their eighth defeat, dropped two places to eighth with 19 points.



