



HC Minsk’s Tsimur Tsimashkou is hoping his fledgling club can celebrate their 10th anniversary in extra-special style when they make their EHL debut in Barcelona next weekend.





The 35-year-old skipper is one of just a couple of players to have experienced the world’s premier club competition before, lining out with SC Stroitel Brest the last time a Belarussian side played at this level.



He was joined in that 2010 line-up by Aliaksandr Hancharou in ROUND1 in Barcelona when they came up against FIH World Player of the Year Jamie Dwyer, Teun de Nooijer, Ronald Brouwer, Rogier Hofman and so on.



They lost 12-0 to the Dutch side and then 7-2 against Reading – Hancharou scoring a goal in that tie. Tsimashkou also lined out for Dinamo Kazan when they reached the KO16 while Ukraine duo Dmtryo Luppa and Iaroslav Hordey played for Olympia Kolos Sekvoia, meaning there is only a smattering of knowledge of this level.



As such, Tsimashkou says it is a big test but one his side are going to enjoy: “Royal Leopold are a top-level side; they have players with that extra class and we know it will be very interesting.



“This is an exam for each of us. Nevertheless, we are ready - both physically and tactically. The main thing to enjoy this game, and invaluable experience!”



Their focus, as such, is primarily on their game against WKS Grunwald Poznan on Friday in the first game of the EHL weekend.



“We played against them a year ago at a tournament in Ukraine- we lost 4-3. It was a great game with a lot of chances for both teams. We are working on several systems for the game against the Poles. This game is very important for us.”



Minsk started their season well with victory at the Commonwealth Cup before going on to win the Belarus Super Cup against SC Stroitel Brest.



Twelve of the Minsk team then went to play in the Hockey Series Open event in Lousada, Portugal where they won three of five games and got a pleasing 2-2 draw with Russia. But a 4-0 loss to Scotland proved decisive and saw them finish third overall and unlikely to advance to the next stage of the Olympic qualifying process.



Nonetheless, they still have plenty to celebrate in just the 10th year of the club.



“Many guys were eager to join our club and have come to make it a celebration of hockey. This is a great experience and a great challenge for all of us.”



