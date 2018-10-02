



Racing Club de France bring a new-look squad that is still finding its feet following a series of excellent seasons in the French league and good years in the EHL.





Racing reached the KO8 two seasons ago, becoming just the second French side to do so, and have won the regular season in their local league for the last few years.



They are very much in transition this year, though, ahead of their EHL ROUND1 appearance in Barcelona where they will face Three Rock Rovers from Ireland Spain’s Junior FC.



Since last year, star goalkeeper Corentin Saunier moved to Schaerweijde in the Netherlands while Antoine Ferec went to Oree in Belgium.



In addition, Louis Duprez and Mathieu Regniez are both abroad for their studies and will return in February while David Bernstein has retired and Claudio Schaerer is back in Switzerland.



While all these issues may be manageable, they also have to cope with a lot of injuries with Jean-Laurent Kieffer, Simon Martin-Brisac, Hugo Galipo and Adria Romy all out.



Former French captain Francois Scheefer moved back to his original club, Bordeaux, but still has a significant influence on the side. He travels at the team’s physio and he previously coached youngsters like Baptiste Gosset, Galipo, Thibault Fouquet, Cyprien Fermaut and Karl-Victor Merle in the club’s academy who are now in the EHL squad.



Coming into their line-up this season are French Under-21 goalkeeper Antoine Croutte who has moved north from Lyon while forward Benjamin Lahaut arrived from Wattignies.



Romy is one of two players – along with Alvaro Turull – to join from Real Club de Polo de Barcelona and they will look to the experience of sweeper and drag-flicker Christopher Peters-Deutz, Dylan Dominik, Jules Francotte and rising star Amaury Bellenger.



With all the changes, Simon Martin-Brisac says the timing of EHL ROUND1 is not ideal but it can also prove a formative moment for their young players.



“The new squad is very young as we have a lot of injuries and absences and the timing of these absences is very bad. When you integrate new young players to the A squad, you need leaders and experienced players to show the way to the new one.



“Maybe we have currently a lack of that kind of leaders in the team. But the youngsters are showing some interesting things during training and games.



“They have a good spirit and a good energy. They are learning and the EHL will be a great moment for them to learn. How lucky they are to play an EHL at 17,18 or 19! Even if we are going trough a difficult period, we are confident for the future.”



Racing lost the last of their build-up matches against CA Montrouge 7-2, making it two wins and two losses from their four games so far this season, leaving them in fourth place.



But they still have the most EHL experience of any of their group mates having played in the last five seasons. Midfielder Ali Haughton will be coming up against his former club Three Rock Rovers with whom he played in the EHL in 2008/09.



Racing last met Irish opposition in the KO16 in Eindhoven in 2017 when they beat Banbridge in a shoot-out and they also beat Monkstown in Barcelona in 2014. The French club have never met Spanish opposition in the EHL.



Euro Hockey League media release