



Barcelona beckons this Friday as EHL ROUND1 comes into view, marking the first step on the road to crowning the 12th season’s champion of the world’s best club competition.





A year ago, HC Bloemendaal overcame a tough tie against Wimbledon and saw off SV Arminen to make it through to the KO16 and ultimately on to overall glory. Who can emerge from the line-up this year to potentially challenge for a ticket to the KO16 and beyond?



Four groups of three teams are under starter’s orders with 12 clubs from 12 different countries looking to stake their claim with every game being live-streamed on the Eurohockeytv.org website (click here to register to see the action.



It begins on Friday, October 5 with Belarus’s HC Minsk making their debut in the competition in Pool C at 11.15 (CET) against the hugely experienced WKS Grunwald Poznan who are playing in their 12th consecutive EHL season.



A well-matched battle between Austria’s SV Arminen and Scotland’s Grange follows in Pool A at 13.30. Pool D gets under way with a potential firecracker as Racing Club de France take on Three Rock Rovers at 15.45.



The last two seasons have seen precious little between Irish and French clubs with three meetings between clubs from those countries ending in one win each in normal time while Racing won the other tie in a shoot-out.



The day finishes with another strong match-up with high-flying Russian side Dinamo Elektrostal looking to take down England’s Wimbledon at 18.00.



Day two sees the top seeds enter the fray with Royal Leopold – complete with Olympic gold medalist Manu Brunet – returning to the competition to face Grunwald Poznan in the opening game at 10.15 on Saturday, October 6.



Dutch giants HC Oranje-Rood go in as big favourites against Grange at 12.30 in Pool A before Pool D serves up another new face with Spanish runners-up Junior FC making their EHL debut. They will play Three Rock Rovers at 14.45. Germany’s Mannheimer HC close out the day’s action against Elektrostal at 17.00



Sunday, October 7 sees the conclusion of the group stages with Leopold playing Minsk at 9.30. Oranje-Rood take on SV Arminen in a repeat of their 2015 KO16 encounter – when OR were known as Oranje-Zwart – at 11.45.



The weekend finishes with a flourish with Mannheimer HC facing Wimbledon in a potential classic at 14.00. It is a repeat of their KO8 meeting in 2017 when the English club won via a shoot-out.



And, in the final act of ROUND1, Junior FC go up against Racing Club de France. A year ago, the final game of the weekend saw another French-Spanish battle to close the weekend with Saint Germain beating Club Egara 6-4 in a thriller and this tie could have the potential for a similar outcome.



Tickets for the EHL ROUND1 weekend are on sale via the EHL website at www.ehlhockey.tv/tickets.



EHL ROUND1 match schedule (Pau Negre Stadium, Barcelona, October 5-7, 2018)

Pool A: HC Oranje-Rood, Grange, SV Arminen

Pool B: Mannheimer HC, Wimbledon, Dinamo Elektrostal

Pool C: Royal Leopold, HC Minsk, WKS Grunwald Poznan

Pool D: Junior FC, Racing Club de France, Three Rock Rovers



Friday 5 October 2018 (all times CET)

M1 11.15h Pool C HC Minsk (BLR) WKS vs WKS Grunwald Poznan (POL)

M2 13.30h Pool A SV Arminen (AUT) vs Grange HC (SCO)

M3 15.45h Pool D Racing Club de France (FRA) vs Three Rock Rovers (IRL)

M4 18.00h Pool B Wimbledon HC (ENG) vs Dinamo Elektrostal (RUS)



Saturday 6 October 2018 (all times CET)

M5 10.15h Pool C Royal Leopold (BEL) vs WKS Grunwald Poznan (POL)

M6 12.30h Pool A HC Oranje-Rood (NED) vs Grange HC (SCO)

M7 14.45h Pool D Junior FC (ESP) vs Three Rock Rovers (IRL)

M8 17.00h Pool B Mannheimer HC (GER) vs Dinamo Elektrostal (RUS)



Sunday 7 October 2018 (all times CET)

M9 09.30h Pool C Royal Leopold (BEL) vs HC Minsk (BLR)

M10 11.45h Pool A HC Oranje-Rood (NED) vs SV Arminen (AUT)

M11 14.00h Pool B Mannheimer HC (GER) vs Wimbledon HC (ENG)

M12 16.15h Pool D Junior FC (ESP) vs Racing Club de France (FRA)



Note: Match times and schedule subject to change due to the requirements of television or other factors as determined by EHL.



