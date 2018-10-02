Ben Somerford







Australia’s male and female Hockey teams for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires will fly out for Argentina on Tuesday.





Australia will compete in Hockey across both genders in the quadrennial event which runs from 6-18 October, with the male side reigning gold medal winners.



The entire Australian team travelled to Sydney for a ‘Champ Camp’ over the weekend at St Ignatius College, Riverview.



The flag bearer was also announced on Monday at a formal team reception at The Boathouse at St Ignatius College, Riverview.



The Australian male and female Hockey teams were announced in July, before the pools and schedules were confirmed in September.



In the women’s competition, Australia are in Pool B against China, Mexico, Namibia, Poland and Zimbabwe.



In the men’s event, Australia are also in Pool B up against Austria, Bangladesh, Canada, India and Kenya.



The Pool stages will take place between Sunday 7 Octoer and Thursday 11 October. Classification and Quarter-Final matches will then be held on Friday 12 October, with further classification matches plus the Semi-Finals on Saturday 13 October. The medal matches take place on Sunday 14 October.



Taking place in the Youth Olympic Park in the southern area of the city, the Hockey5s events are set to take centre stage with hosts Argentina expected to attract large numbers of local fans, renowned for their passionate support of the sport.



For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.



Australian Schedule (all times AEST):

Men’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 12am – Australia v Kenya

Tuesday 9 October 3am – Australia v Bangladesh

Wednesday 10 October 12am – Australia v Canada

Thursday 11 October 6:45am – Australia v India

Friday 12 October 12:45am – Australia v Austria



Women’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 2:30am – Australia v Zimbabwe

Tuesday 9 October 12am – Australia v Namibia

Wednesday 10 October 4:30am – Australia v Poland

Wednesday 10 October 11:15pm – Australia v China

Friday 12 October 4:30am – Australia v Mexico



Selected Australian Teams:

Men’s Hockey

Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW

James Collins (18), Perth, WA

Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW

Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC

Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC

Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA

Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC

Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA

Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC



Women’s Hockey

Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA

Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW

Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC

Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD

Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC

Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW

Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA

Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW

Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW



Hockey Australia media release