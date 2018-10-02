Ben Somerford







Recently retired Kookaburras legend Mark Knowles is among eight of Australia’s best athletes who will vie for the 2018 ‘The Don’ Award at next week’s sold out Sport Australia Hall of Fame 34th Induction and Awards Gala Dinner.





With just nine days to go until Australian sport’s night of nights on Thursday 11 October, the field for the prestigious award has been unveiled, revealing a star-studded list of Australian sporting champions whose achievements have most ‘inspired the nation’.



The 2018 candidates include motor sport stars Daniel Ricciardo and Indianapolis 500 victor Will Power, Matilda’s international goalscoring machine Sam Kerr, and record-breaking cricketer Ellyse Perry.



Australian Commonwealth Games heroes figure strongly in the nominations with gold medallists Kurt Fearnley AO and Madison de Rozario (athletics wheelchair racing) and outgoing Kookaburras hockey captain Mark Knowles OAM acknowledged, in addition to para-triathlete Lauren Parker who won a bronze medal at the Games one year after becoming paralysed from the waist down after an accident.



Knowles completed a stupendous career by leading the Kookaburras back to the No 1 world ranking and then to a record sixth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in his home state Queensland.



In an honour reflecting the esteem in which he is held in world sport, Knowles was named the Australian Team Flag Bearer for the Opening Ceremony on the Gold Coast.



During the Parade of Nations, he notably moved back behind the first rows, weaving through the Australian team to lead from the back and allow other athletes the honour of leading the Australian team around the stadium.



The Games saw the retirement of Knowles as Australia’s most decorated player - 324 games, one Olympic Gold medal (2004), two World Cup titles (2010, 2014), four Commonwealth gold medals (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018) and was named world player of the year in 2014.



“As an Australian athlete, there are not many honours that can compete with that of 'The Don' Award,” Knowles said.



“The way he conducted himself on and off the field was of the highest integrity and this is something that I have also tried to do.



“In looking at the past finalists and winners, it makes me extremely proud of the country kid from Rockhampton I've been able to become.”



Inaugurated in 1998, ‘The Don’ Award is Australia’s leading contemporary sport award, named in honour of the Sport Australia Hall of Fame’s first Inductee, the late Sir Donald Bradman AC, and is awarded annually to the Athlete or Team who, through their performance and example has most inspired the nation.



Hockey Australia media release