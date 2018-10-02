COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The U.S. Men's Masters Committee is pleased to announce the selected U.S. O-40 and O-50 Men’s Masters Teams that will compete at the World Masters Hockey (WMH) Indoor World Cup from February 14-17, 2019 in Hong Kong. The USA men's teams were selected by a committee through a process that included live trials at Boston University, which were co-located with the Shooting Stars Masters Tournament on June 1. The teams will be preparing throughout the winter with several training weekends and the Boston Minuteman Indoor Cup in January.





Of the 24 athletes selected, four of the O-40 men’s athletes and ten of the O-50 men’s athletes competed at either the EXIN Masters World Cup or FIH Grand Masters World Cup in June. Additionally, seven of the selected to the O-40 team and three selected to the O-50 team were players who have been part of the U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team. These athletes are Patrick Cota (Menlo Park, Calif.), Steve Danielson (Stanford, Calif.), Shawn Hindy (Moorpark, Calif.), Peter Jones (Stamford, Conn.), Ryan Langford (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Jesse Larson (Crownsville, Md.), David Sculley (Cambridge, Mass.) Milan Tyburec (Staten Island, N.Y.), Don Warner (Henrico, Va.) and Jason Wellings (Coronado, Calif.). Of those, six have Indoor World Cup experience. Cota, Danielson, Hindy, Jones, Langford and Tyburec all played in the 2003 Indoor World Cup in Leipzig, Germany and Cota, Danielson and Hindy played in the 2011 Indoor World Cup in Poznan, Poland.



The head coach of the U.S. O-40 Men's Masters WMH Indoor World Cup Team will be Allan Law (Syracuse Assistant Coach, Manlius, N.Y.) and the head coach of the U.S. O-50 Men's Masters WMH Indoor World Cup Team will be Michael Pallister (Princeton Assistant Coach, Princeton, N.J.). The team athletic trainer will be Anja Hossbach (Leipzig, Germany) and the tour manager will be Neville Gardner (Bethlehem, Pa.).



2019 U.S. O-40 Men's Masters WMH Indoor World Cup Roster



Frederico Baudini (Doral, Fla.) *^

Patrick Cota (Menlo Park, Calif.) +

Steve Danielson (Stanford, Calif.) ^+

David Eddie (GK) (Cambridge, Mass.)

Shawn Hindy (Moorpark, Calif.) *+

Ryan Langford (Ann Arbor, Mich.) +

Jesse Larson (Crownsville, Md.) +

Pedro Magalhaes (Hendersonville, Texas) *

Jaime Rodriguez (Springfield, Mass.)

David Sculley (Cambridge, Mass.) ^+

Lee Swinscoe (Jarrettsville, Md.)

Jason Wellings (GK) (Coronado, Calif.) *+



Alternates in alphabetical order: Binh Hoang (Westlake Village, Calif.), Barry Merriman (GK)*^ (Washington, D.C.), Marian Mueller * (Barrington, R.I.), Barry Payne * (Newton, Mass.), Vernon Vassou ^ (Arlington, Va.).



2019 U.S. O-50 Men's Masters WMH Indoor World Cup Roster



Fernando Diez de Onate (Key Biscayne, Fla.) *^

Peter Jones (Stamford, Conn.) *^+

Bob Khosla (Mesa, Ariz.) *^

Jeff Lancaster (Buderim, Australia)

Manuel Morales (Miami, Fla.) *^

Jon O'Haire (GK) (Columbus, Ohio) *

Greg Pereira (Fulton, Md.) *^

Jeremy Roberts (Beltsville, Md.) *^

Roberto Sabella (Key Biscayne, Fla.) *

Milan Tyburec (GK) (Staten Island, N.Y.) +

Ian Wagge (Scarborough, Maine) *^

Don Warner (Henrico, Va.) *+



Alternates in alphabetical order: Jonathan Drucker ^ (Coral Gables, Fla.), Andre Ferguson * (Attleboro, Mass.), Dieter Hillert * (Encinitas, Calif.), Alexander Rooks (Belmont, Mass.).



* 2018 Masters World Cup

^ 2017 Indoor Masters World Cup

+ National Indoor Squad



USFHA media release