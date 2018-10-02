By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Stephen Van Huizen said it is tough to accept his new designation as national assistant coach-cum-team manager following the appointment of Dutch-born Roelant Oltmans as the head trainer of the hockey team.





However, Stephen added that he will assist and offer his full commitment to Oltmans in the bid to help Malaysia qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“It is awkward but all decisions were made for the good of the national team.



“I will need to put behind my personal feelings and look at this as a positive thing.



“I am also relieved that there is a new head coach who I will support and assist.



“We will work together and help the team achieve targets,” said Van Huizen.



The former international, who was appointed as head coach 2015, had experienced a similar situation in 2000.



“I guided the squad at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and we did well, and everyone said the same.



“However, German Paul Lissek was hired as head coach. I also accepted it with open arms then,” Van Huizen added.



New Straits Times