MHC confirm Oltmans' appointment as national hockey coach

Published on Tuesday, 02 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 36
By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN

KUALA LUMPUR: Dutch-born Roelant Oltmans has been hired as the new national hockey head coach, replacing long-serving Stephen Van Huizen



Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal confirmed Oltmans’ appointment in a press conference here on Monday.

Van Huizen has now been handed roles as assistant coach and team manager.

Oltmans, who had stints with India and Pakistan, will be tasked to guide the national team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games through next year’s qualifying tournaments.

The 64-year-old is best known for guiding the Netherlands to the 1996 Atlanta Olympic and 1998 Utrecht World Cup titles.

New Straits Times

