By Tan Ming Wai







KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have turned to Dutch maestro Roelant Oltmans (pic) to help Malaysia qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





The 64-year-old, known for guiding Holland to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold and the 1998 FIH World Cup crown, has replaced Stephen Van Huizen as the head coach of the national hockey team.



Stephen, 60, who had been in charge since 2015, paid the price for Malaysia’s failure to secure an early qualification to Tokyo as the continental champions after finishing second behind Japan at the Indonesia Asian Games last month.



Malaysia were on the verge of a historic Asiad gold and their first Olympic appearance since Sydney 2000 Games, but a late meltdown saw them squander a commanding 5-2 lead for the match to end 6-6 before the Japanese went on to win 3-1 through a penalty shoot-out.



Malaysia now have to wait for next year’s World Series in Kuala Lumpur from April 23-May 1 for a second shot at qualifying for the Olympics.



And MHC have swiftly snapped up Oltmans, who had just stepped down as Pakistan head coach last week, believing he is the man who could make a difference.



Oltmans was quietly confident that he could justify MHC’s faith in him.



“It’s not easy, of course (to qualify for the Olympics), because the whole process of qualifying has been made very complicated by the FIH. But if I don’t believe the team can do it, then I wouldn’t be here,” said Oltmans after his appointment was announced by MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



“We need to work hard from now. We have to first start performing well at the World Cup (in Bhubaneswar, India, from Nov 28-Dec 16) to boost your world ranking so that we’ll draw easier opponents in the next qualifying tournament.



“Every team are so close to each other that you can’t afford any more slip-up in this qualification process. We have a tough period in front of us.”



Oltmans revealed that his service was sought by a “couple of teams” before committing to a two-year contract with Malaysia.



“Why Malaysia? Couple of reasons. It’s kind of a coincidence because I decided to leave my job in Pakistan and Malaysia didn’t qualify (for the Olympics) immediately ... if one of these two things didn’t happen, then I wouldn’t be sitting here today,” he explained.



“MHC approached me several times previously, so I decided this is the right time do it. And with Malaysia, I also believe I would be able to work the way I wanted.



“I think we can bring the team to a higher level, not only the senior team but hopefully also the development programme and structure in the country so that it’s not only a one-time association just for the national team but there’s certain long-term legacy left here.”



Stephen, who was redesignated to team manager and assistant coach roles, has pledged full support to Oltmans.



“My principle has always been clear, the team is more important than the individual,” said Stephen, who was also the Tigers’ head coach in 1994-1995, 1998-2001 and 2010-2011.



“In 2000 after the Sydney Olympics I was replaced by Paul Lissek, so this is not a new situation for me. It’s an honour to be the head coach for the past three years. I feel we did reasonably well but as a group, we want to get to the next level and make the Olympics.



“Now my duty is to assist Roelant in any way I can as our goals and the country’s goals are the same – bring success. If I can’t do this, then I shouldn’t be here.”



The Star of Malaysia