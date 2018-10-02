By Nick Hope





Danny Kerry is hoping to replicate his success with the GB's women's side with the men's



Olympic gold medal-winning coach Danny Kerry hopes leaving the Great Britain women's hockey programme will help them rediscover their "will to win".





Kerry led them to their first Olympic title at Rio 2016, but they lost in the quarter-finals of August's World Cup.



Two weeks later he was announced as the new head coach for the GB men's team - the "toughest" decision of his career.



"I needed a new, fresh challenge and equally the women will benefit from new leadership and fresh ideas," he said.



"Critically those people who have been medallists have really got to find that motivation to go hard again, but I think they're in a good place and have enough players to win another medal (at Tokyo 2020)."



Kerry will lead GB men for the first time on Wednesday evening in an anniversary international against Belgium - live from 19:30 BST on the BBC Sport website - which marks 30 years since Great Britain won Olympic gold at Seoul 1988.



'This is not a promotion'



The 47-year-old had been in charge of the women's programme since 2005, apart from two years between 2012 and 2014, when Kerry was temporarily in the performance director role for the Great Britain and England hockey setup.



During that time he led them to Olympic gold (Rio 2016), bronze (London 2012), and the European title in 2015; while they also secured World Cup, Commonwealth and Champions Cup honours.



In the same period the GB and England men have claimed just two international bronze medals.



"The women's team are ranked number two in the world and are the reigning Olympic gold medallists and it's almost the blue chip programme," said Kerry.



"I was really torn as I have a lot of loyalty to so many of the players on the women's programme and we had done a lot of rebuilding after Rio, but I had to think about whether a fresh impetus was needed.



"It's definitely not a promotion, it's the same role with a different gender, but I do see it as a good move for all of the programmes and myself personally."



Kerry suffered a heart attack in July last year, but made a rapid recovery and says that his health concerns are in the past.



"Obviously it was a big moment in my life, but I'm physically doing really well and feel energised by my new role," added the father of two.





Captain Kate Richardson-Walsh (left) and wife Helen Richardson-Walsh (right) were Olympic the first married couple to win gold for Britain since Cyril and Dorothy Wright in the sailing in 1920



GB men - 'hurt drives "hunger" to succeed'



Fourth at London 2012 is the closest the British men have come to reclaiming the sport's ultimate prize, which they did for the first and only time in 1988.



The England men - who make up the majority of the GB line-up - were third at last year's European Championship though and also claimed bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April - which Kerry sees as cause for great optimism.



"Critically they feel they've not quite achieved what they want to and that's given them a real hunger to commit to something and push the boundaries," he said.



I was worried my kids may not have a dad – Kerry on heart attack



Will Kerry lead GB men to Olympic gold?



Kerry is using Wednesday's friendly match to introduce three uncapped players - Rhys Smith, Jack Waller and Zach Wallace - to international hockey.



He is also hoping the talented Ashley Jackson, 31, can play a crucial role in the same way Crista Cullen did for the women in Rio after being coaxed out of retirement.



"He's one of the leading British and English players, but at the moment is committed to a two-year contract in the Netherlands which is the sticking point," said Kerry, of the player who decided to take time away from international hockey after Rio 2016.



"I really hope we can resolve where Ash plays his hockey so we can work towards a position where he may be able to put himself into contention for Tokyo."



Kerry recalls watching the GB men collect gold after defeating West Germany 3-1 in the Seoul 1988 Olympic final as a 17-year-old and saying he wanted a "piece of that".



Although he would not achieve it as a player, he believes the current generation of men have that potential.



"I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't think it was there," he said.





Sean Kerly scored eight goals, including one in the final, as GB won the 1988 Olympic title



