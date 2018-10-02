

Tickets to see Spain men live in action are now available Photo: FIH/WSP



Tickets for the much awaited FIH Pro League opener on 19 January 2019 are now on sale, with fans racing to secure their place at the inaugural men’s match between hosts Spain and Rio 2016 silver medallists Belgium at Estadio Betero in Valencia.





The FIH Pro League will see 144 one-off matches played from January to June every year featuring the world’s leading hockey nations, culminating in a Grand Final in the last week of June in the Netherlands.



Spanish fans will have a unique opportunity to support their home team as Spain’s eight home matches are spread across the event calendar.



Spain has chosen Valencia and Madrid as their home fortresses, welcoming visitors to two of the country’s most culturally fascinating cities.







After hosting the opener against Belgium on 19 January, Spain face Great Britain on 26 January in Valencia.



For the next three weeks the action shifts to the Southern Hemisphere but returns to Valencia on 15 February where the hosts will face reigning European champions Netherlands.



Spain’s next home game is exactly a month later on 15 March against World number six ranked Germany.



Valencia’s last FIH Pro League match is scheduled for 26 April where the hosts take on four-time world cup winners Pakistan.



In the following six weeks after, Spain play just two away games against Great Britain and Germany.



When they return to home turf on the 13 June, a new venue will welcome Spain for their last three home matches.







The Spanish capital’s Club De Campos Villa in Madrid will be their new home, with fixtures against Australia and New Zealand on the 13 and 14 June respectively.



Spain’s last home game will be played at the same venue on 16 June against reigning Olympic champions Argentina.



They will then cap off their wonderful six-month journey in the FIH Pro League with their final league game away to Asian giants Pakistan.



In addition to the FIH Pro League, Spanish hockey fans are also looking forward to hosting one of the women’s Hockey Series Finals, which will take place in Valencia between 19 and 27 June.



