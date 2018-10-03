Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Kampong to represent Netherlands at ABN AMRO Under-14 EHL

Published on Wednesday, 03 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 30
View Comments



SV Kampong will once again be the Dutch representative at the ABN AMRO Under-14 EHL after their success in the Dutch qualifiers.



Kampong have twice won the ABN AMRO Under-14 EHL which features this year six of Europe’s top clubs teams, landing the title in 2016 and 2017.

In their qualifiers, they recorded 3-0 wins against both Amsterdam and Oranje Rood to secure their golden ticket to the main event which gets under way next Easter, running in parallel to the main EHL event.

Amsterdam drew 0-0 with Oranje-Rood in the other game of the qualifier series at Klein Zwitserland.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.