



SV Kampong will once again be the Dutch representative at the ABN AMRO Under-14 EHL after their success in the Dutch qualifiers.





Kampong have twice won the ABN AMRO Under-14 EHL which features this year six of Europe’s top clubs teams, landing the title in 2016 and 2017.



In their qualifiers, they recorded 3-0 wins against both Amsterdam and Oranje Rood to secure their golden ticket to the main event which gets under way next Easter, running in parallel to the main EHL event.



Amsterdam drew 0-0 with Oranje-Rood in the other game of the qualifier series at Klein Zwitserland.



Euro Hockey League media release