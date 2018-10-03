

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Three Rock Rovers are looking to hit the ground running in Barcelona at EHL ROUND1 after a short run-in of domestic matches in the Irish league in preparation for their games with Racing Club de France and Junior FC.





They started their season two weeks ago with a dramatic 4-3 loss to Banbridge to a last-second goal before bouncing back to beat YMCA 3-1 last Saturday.



For Irish international midfielder Daragh Walsh, he says they would have preferred some more game-time but is reasonably content with their form.



“It’s obviously quite difficult preparing for a big tournament like this so early in the season,” he told the EHL website.



“Just two games in, we’ve had a mixed bag of results. Overall, I think we’ve been playing quite well and training at a very competitive level. We felt we played some very good hockey in our opening loss against Banbridge but that our own mistakes really cost us.



“Thankfully we were able to put in a strong performance last week vs YMCA to bring a win into this weekend.”



For that second game, Three Rock welcomed back goalkeeper Jamie Carr who missed the opening tie. From the side that played in the EHL last year, flying full-back Mark Samuel has moved to UCD and Richard Pautz has returned to South Africa. David Kane is currently working in the US.



On the flip side, Scottish Under-21 international Jack McAlister has joined as has Mark English from Railway Union and the latter made an impact with two goals against Banbridge.



Olympian Mitch Darling is the star turn along with Luke Madeley, Carr, teenager Ben Walker and Walsh who were all named as part of Alexander Cox’s extended Irish World Cup squad.



It will be their second EHL campaign of 2018 having narrowly lost to Saint Germain at the KO16 before playing out a crazy 20-10 result in the ranking match against Dragons. For that tie, food-poisoning spread through the side but they did rally to score five field goals to bring up their total of 10 under the recently removed rules.



“Dragons was a bit of a mad one,” Walsh admits. “We knew obviously it would be an extremely tough game against such strong opposition and only having 10 or so healthy players didn’t help the cause.



“It turned into a bit of a chasing the ball exercise at times. The game finished like a bit of a rugby score line which didn’t flatter us either but, to be honest, I think a couple of our goals were two point corners so it probably helped! However, I’m personally glad that the rule has reverted back to normal for this season.”



As for their EHL opponents, they have a reasonable amount of knowledge on their opponents.



“We know a bit about our opposition so far and know both games will be very tough tests. We know Racing have lots of EHL experience and will be a tough team to beat.



“It will be good to face past teammate Ali Haughton also! From what we’ve seen of Junior they look to play a lot of aggressive, direct hockey which we’ll need to be wary of.”



Euro Hockey League media release