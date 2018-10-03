Ben Somerford







The Tassie Tigers and Van Demons may have only won one title across the 27 years of the Australian Hockey League but there’s something special brewing in the Apple Isle ahead of this year’s last-ever edition.





Less than three months ago, Tasmania lifted the Under-21 National Championships Men’s title after a remarkable campaign and buoyed by a ‘golden generation’ of young talent such as recent Kookaburras debutant Jack Welch coming through, alongside those left from the triumphant 2014 side and there’s reason for optimism.



As well, Tasmania will host two rounds of fixtures in the AHL (Saturday 6 October vs ACT and Sunday 14 October vs NSW) before the Finals on the Gold Coast from Thursday-Sunday 25-28 October which will boost their chances.



The last time the AHL was played in Tasmania was in 2013, in the women’s competition, while Tigers captain Eddie Ockenden hasn’t played on home turf in the event since 2011.



“I’m pretty excited to get back to Hobart and represent Tasmania in front of our hockey community,” Ockenden says.



“It’s a great opportunity and I think we’re all looking forward to it. I know some of the guys back home have been messaging already and are pretty keen to get back into it already.



“Looking back, 2011 is a long time ago. I’ve had great memories of playing for Tasmania there and watching Tasmania when I was young. It’s great to be able to give that opportunity to our young players.”



Ockenden, now 31, is a three-time AHL MVP including during Tasmania’s successful 2014 campaign and is optimistic about this year’s side.



“I think we have a pretty strong squad,” he says. “We won in 2014 which was really cool and an awesome experience for all of us.



“The Under-21 team this year won the National Championships so that’s incredible for a Tasmanian team to go away and win is awesome.



“Hopefully those guys come into the Tigers team and can replicate that form.”







Kookaburras defender Jeremy Edwards, who was also part of the 2014 Tasmania side, said the state’s good run wasn’t isolated to the men’s sides.



“We’re in a little purple patch with our state’s Hockey at the moment,” he said.



“We’ve had some really good form with our under-age girls’ sides. Obviously the Under-21 boys finished off a good campaign with a win so it’s exciting to see Hockey going so well in Tassie.



“We’ve worked pretty hard to grow it and now we’re seeing it growing in the women’s and the men’s. Hopefully we can get down there and put on a really good show.”



Josh Beltz was also part of that 2014 Tigers side, although he was in his debut AHL season.



“That was incredibly special,” Beltz says. “It was my first AHL so to replicate that would be amazing.



“We’ve got a good young squad now with a few guys coming through the junior Australian ranks.



“Hopefully if we put a good team on the field and play well, there’s every chance we’ll do it again.



“I think every year we go in there to compete and win. This year there’s an opportunity to do that.



“To play in front of a home crowd with hopefully a home crowd advantage it’ll put us in good stead to go a long way in the tournament.”



Edwards added that a home corwd would be important and encouraged all proud Tasmanian sports lovers to get along, with tickets available through Trybooking.com via this link.



“AFL is finished, NRL is finished, it’s not quite cricket season yet, if you want to see good live sport, it’s a really fast entertaining game,” Edwards says.



“I’d expect a lot of hockey people out there and I’d really encourage anyone who’s had interest to watch because it’s a high standard game and an incredibly good facility.



“We want everyone there watching. We’re a proud state and we want to put on a good performance. Hopefully we get a lot of bum on seats.”



The Van Demons play Canberra Strikers from 5:30pm AEST on Saturday, followed by the Tigers against the Lakers from 7:15pm AEST.







