



Hockey India’s High Performance Director David John is on a sticky wicket. The new HI president Mushtaque Ahmad has dropped him from the senior men’s selection committee for the World Cup later this year.





According to Ahmad, John has broken HI’s protocol after reports attributed to him in the media suggested that a few of the senior hockey players have been put on notice after failing to deliver at the 2018 Asian Games.



India finished with the bronze and John is alleged to have discussed the bad form of senior players including the now-retired Sardar Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, PR Sreejesh, SV Sunil with some mediapersons. Rupinder and Sunil were subsequently dropped from the Champions Trophy squad.



In a letter to Hockey India chief executive Elena Norman, Ahmad criticised John for singling out the players. “I am not at all happy with David John commenting on individual players who played in the Asian Games. We, Hockey India, as a matter of policy/principle do not allow discussion on individual players in public domain and John by discussing that has broken all barriers and protocols. I need to have your report and feedback after discussion with David John,” he wrote.



“Observing the bias John has against a few players of the senior men’s hockey team, I have decided that John will not be part of the senior men’s selection committee for the World Cup. This is to ensure fairness in selection without any prior bias against anyone in anyone’s mind,” he added.



Ahmad also sought a reply from the CEO about John’s work as the High Performance Director in the country. “John was hired to do the following things besides his normal duties, ie the development of grassroots level programme for hockey in India, identification of academies who will follow our programme, and to develop coaching programme for the Indian-born coaches in India. Can you please advise after discussion with HPD as to what he has done on the above in the last two years in India,” he wrote.



Staff to be blamed



A source close to the development has told The Tribune that the coaching staff was to be blamed for the Asian Games debacle. Chief coach Harendra Singh said he was clueless. “And what was John doing in Jakarta? Is it not his job to help out? It is very easy to blame everything on the players. But the players weren’t at fault this time,” he said.



The Tribune