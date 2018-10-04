Rivals East Grinstead and Surbiton are preparing for battle on Saturday afternoon, as the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division gets up to full speed.





Although champions Surbiton are already the only unbeaten team in the league after the first two matches they have had to work for their wins, settling for a one-nil victory over Clifton Robinsons last weekend.



East Grinstead have also had a mixed start, but came good last weekend when they beat Beeston 2-1.



“We had a shaky first game against Buckingham and didn’t perform to our best, missed a few chances ended up losing,” said Tony Crisp, East Grinstead’s first XI manager.



“We came back well against Beeston last week – it was a matter of getting used to their style of play, because they were an unknown quantity.



“We’re accommodating quite a few new players in our squad which always takes time, but we’re confident we can start to gel.



“It’s interesting to look at the league table so far, nobody is running away with it yet, so who knows what sort of season it will be? Surbiton are the only team to win both their games so far, but even they struggled against Clifton. So we’re looking forward to the game, especially as it’s at our place and part of a double-header.”



Elsewhere, Holcombe were held to a 1-1 draw by Buckingham last weekend and will be aiming to take all three points as they go to Clifton Robinsons.



Buckingham are also on the road, heading to the University of Birmingham, while in other top flight action Bowdon Hightown entertain Beeston and Canterbury are at home against Slough.



In the Investec Conference East, last season’s champions Hampstead and Westminster travel to St Albans, while newcomers Ipswich go to Cambridge City and Horsham are at home against Bedford in their first home game on their return to the national league.



After winning their first game in the Investec Conference North since relegation, Leicester have a local derby at Loughborough Students in search of another victory, while newcomers Leeds play host to Sutton Coldfield and Belper go to the University of Durham.



After their emphatic 8-1 win last week, Olton and West Warwicks will want to continue their great form as they go to Swansea City in the Investec Conference West.



Stourport also had a good win 4-1 last weekend, and will similarly want to keep pace with Olton as they entertain Reading.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Saturday, 6 October 2018



Investec Premier Division

Clifton Robinsons v Holcombe 13:00

Univ of Birmingham v Buckingham 13:30

Bowdon Hightown v Beeston 13:45

Canterbury v Slough 16:00

East Grinstead v Surbiton 16:00



Investec Conference East

Harleston Magpies v Wimbledon 13:30

Southgate v Sevenoaks 14:00

Horsham v Bedford 15:00

Cambridge City v Ipswich 17:00

St Albans v Hampstead & Westminster 18:00



Investec Conference North

Univ of Durham v Belper 12:00

Leeds v Sutton Coldfield 12:30

Timperley v Ben Rhydding 12:30

Loughborough Students v Leicester 12:30

Fylde v Brooklands Poynton 13:30



Investec Conference West

Barnes v Oxford Hawks 12:00

Gloucester City v Trojans 12:00

Swansea City v Olton & West Warwicks 12:00

Exe v Isca 13:00

Stourport v Reading 14:30



England Hockey Board Media release