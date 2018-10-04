Ben Somerford







The semi-finals at the 2018 Women’s Masters Australian Championships commence today in Bunbury and Busselton ahead of the gold medal matches this Saturday.





In the Women’s 35+ Division semi-finals, hosts Western Australia and Victoria meet at 10am (WST) followed by Queensland and New South Wales from 11:45am (WST) at the Bunbury Hockey Stadium in Withers.



Queensland topped the round robin standings with five wins from five games but the Vics are a danger with Rosie Ballard and Tamsin Nelson top of the scoring charts.



The Women’s 40+ Division semi-finals, Victoria plays New South Wales from 1:30pm (WST) and WA meets Queensland from 3:15pm (WST) on Bunbury’s Pitch 1 with spots in the decider up for grabs.



The division has been evenly contested, with every side beaten once, while Johanna Muntz leads the way with five goals for table-topping WA.



The gold medal matches in both divisions will be played on Saturday in Bunbury from 2:30pm (40+) and 4:30pm (35+).



In the 45+ Division, it’s a rest day on Friday ahead of Sunday’s gold and bronze medal matches, with New South Wales 1 leading the way with five wins from five matches with 17 goals scored and zero conceded.



Saturday’s gold medal match is due to be played at 1:30pm (WST) on Bunbury Pitch 1.



In the 50+ Division, the semi-finals begin on Friday with NSW and Queensland doing battle at 1:15pm (WST) and WA facing Victoria from 2:30pm (WST) both on Bunbury’s Pitch 2.



The winners will play in Saturday’s decider on Bunbury Pitch 2 from 3:30pm (WST).



In the 55+ Division, the pool games are continuing on Friday with WA top of the table in a tight ladder ahead of Queensland and Victoria.



In the 60+ Division, the semi-finals take place on Friday at Busselton Hockey Stadium in Bovell, with Victoria against Queensland from 1:15pm (WST) followed by NSW versus WA from 3pm (WST).



The final will be played on Saturday on Bunbury’s Pitch 2 at 1:30pm (WST).



In the 65+ Division, it’s a rest day on Friday ahead of Sunday’s gold and bronze medal matches, with New South Wales well on top with five wins from five matches and 22 goals scored without one conceded.



Saturday’s gold medal match takes place at 10:30am on Bunbury Pitch 1.



To follow match results go to www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com or follow @HockeyAustralia on Twitter.



Hockey Australia media release