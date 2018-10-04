Ben Somerford







The 2018 Australian Hockey League will include several rule innovations and game modifications with a view to trial them ahead of the launch of a revamped league next year.





Among these rules are the introduction of two five-minute PumpPlays, field goal conversions and penalty shootouts for drawn games.



For AHL round matches, there will be 14-member playing squads, which will be expanded to 16 for the AHL Finals on the Gold Coast from 25-28 October.



Hockey Australia understands the rule innovations and game modifications are a change from traditional Hockey but introduced with a view to creating more ‘celebratory moments’ and excitement for the fans, and also to pilot them before the new league is launched next year.



Feedback will be sought from players, coaches, officials and fans throughout and following the 2018 AHL about the rule innovations and game modifications.



To understand the rule innovations ahead of the 2018 AHL, read below:



A field goal conversion



When a field goal is scored the same athlete will have an automatic one-on-one shootout with the goalkeeper for an extra goal.



2 x 5-minute PumpPlays



Each team possesses a five-minute PumpPlay to use at the end of either the second or fourth quarters, when teams are reduced to nine players each and where that team’s goals are worth double (conversions remain worth only one goal).



The allocation of PumpPlays will be decided by the team which wins a pre-game coin toss. For example, if the coin toss winner elects to take their PumpPlay at end of the fourth quarter, the opposition must use at theirs at the end of the second quarter.



In the second and fourth quarters, the clock is initially set for 10 minutes, then re-set for a further five minutes for the PumpPlay. Play will re-commence with a centre pass taken by the team in possession of the PumpPlay.



No drawn matches



All matches must have an outright result so drawn matches will be decided in a penalty shootout. Match points will be as follows:



5 points for a win,

2 points to each team in the event of a draw,

A shootout will occur to determine the outright winner,

1 point will be awarded to the winner of the shoot-out,

0 points to the loser of the match.

The 2018 AHL commences on Saturday 6 October with tickets available through www.hockey.org.au/AHL18.

Tickets are also on sale for the AHL Finals weekend on the Gold Coast via ticketbooth.com.au.

AHL round matches in 2018 will not be streamed, but Hockey Australia will publish a weekly highlights package on Mondays. The AHL Finals medal matches will be live streamed on www.epicentre.tv.

Hockey Australia media release