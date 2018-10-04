ROUND1, Barcelona, October 5-7, 2018: The final countdown is on for EHL ROUND1 as 12 of the finest clubs from 12 different countries around Europe prepare to do battle in four groups of three with a ticket to the KO16 on the line at the Pau Negre Stadium, Barcelona.





And you can join us for every minute of the action with the European Hockey Federation's www.eurohockeytv.org website hosting the live stream for each game. To view the games, simply register with the website for free and you can take in all 12 games over three days in Barcelona.



For everything else, from tickets and the schedule to team information and more, go to www.ehlhockey.tv throughout the week for all you need to know about the world's premier club hockey competition.



Euro Hockey League media release