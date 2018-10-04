

While Junior FC are newcomers to the EHL, they arrive in the competition with some seriously experienced players in the competition who will drive their challenge in Barcelona this weekend.





Chief among them is Gaby Dabanch who played six years with Real Club de Polo before winning the EHL title with Oranje Zwart in 2015. He followed up with an appearance with Royal Leopold, scoring seven times in one game against SG Amsicora, helping him enter the top five all-time goalscorers in the world’s best club competition.



He has been part of the Junior FC team since he returned to Spain two years ago and played a key role in their latest rise to break up the usual top four monopoly in the country.



It has been quite the rise for the club who only got out of the second division six years ago. They came close to the playoffs in 2017 but last year they breached the top four and then reached the national final, only missing out on the title to Real Club de Polo in a shoot-out.



“Since promotion, the club has been working really hard on hockey to promote and grow it,” Dabanch told Studo Hockey. “The team have become better and better and last year we had a really strong team to make the final four for the first time.



“Everyone knows the big four – Polo, Egara, Atletic and Campo – now, we are a new player and we want to stay there!”



As for their chances in ROUND1, Dabanch is confident his side will make their mark in Pool D against Racing Club de France and Ireland’s Three Rock Rovers.



Alongside Dabanch, Sergi Enrique has a vast amount of experience, captaining Spain, while Oriol Malgosa played in the FINAL4 a couple of years ago. Marc Serrahima is a top talent but they will be without Marc Perellon who suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury last Sunday in a win over Club Egara.



There could be a pressure of being the de facto hosts, hailing from nearby Sant Cugat but Dabanch says they should be the ones to progress.



“Maybe it will play against us, being in our first EHL and we do start as the favourite, especially as we play ‘at home’ but we have a good team with a lot of experience.



“Getting to the KO16 is the main goal of the first part of our season! We have to!”



The side is coached by long-time Atletic Terrassa boss Roger Pallarols who was at the held with Atleti reached the FINAL4. Franck di Mercurio is another with former EHL experience with Atletic and he says the side’s depth will be a big plus.



“The competitiveness of our team is very important. We have to maintain this level and the support of the fans we are sure will be. We have to be ourselves and maintain the essence of the game that has given us success recently.”



Euro Hockey League media release