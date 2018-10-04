By Graham Hamilton





Happy host: Katie Mullan wants Ireland game in Ulster



Hockey fans will have a chance to see Ireland women's World Cup silver medallists in action over the next few months - and many are keeping their fingers crossed the homecoming game will be staged in Ulster.





Although plans are still in their infancy and the opposition is yet to be confirmed, it's anticipated that the one-off game will take place sometime before Christmas with the venue yet to be determined.



At present, UCD's Belfield is unfit for purpose and a new surface isn't expected to be ready until next year.



Dublin venues Grange Road and Serpentine Avenue, or UCC's Mardyke in Cork which hosted three World Cup build-up games against Japan, are all possibilities.



However, it's surely time to consider either Havelock Park or Comber Road as the homes of Banbridge and Lisnagarvey respectively have state-of-the-art facilities and brand new pitches.



None of Ireland's warm-up games ahead of the trip to London were staged at Ulster venues and Ireland captain Katie Mullan would be keen for the upcoming international to be held here.



Mullan said: "Before the World Cup, it was nice to get some games in Cork and to spread things around.



"Originally there were plans to get some games in the north with Spain coming to Belfast but that didn't materialise.



"It's important to continue spreading the sport around all the provinces because the players are from all over the country."



Meanwhile, the three Ulster-based Ireland World Cup players will be aiming to repeat their opening day successes with their respective clubs as the EY Irish Hockey League continues on Saturday.



Shirley McCay, who scored one of the goals for Pegasus in their 3-2 win over UCD at the weekend, will be a key player in the game with Pembroke in Dublin.



Pegasus won't be taking Pembroke lightly as they expect to welcome back Irish international Emily Beatty, who missed the defeat to Belfast Harlequins.



Although they lost the game at Deramore 2-0, the Leinster team gave as good as they got and created more chances but found home keeper Marianne Fox in inspired form.



Harlequins, with World Cup heroines Zoe Wilson and Lizzie Colvin in their side, are also on the road and will be hoping to make it two from two when they take on Railway Union as they bid to avenge a 3-2 defeat at Park Avenue last season.



Wilson scored one of the goals and provided an assist for the other in Saturday's win over Pembroke and will be an important cog in the midfield along with Colvin.



Ards, who drew 0-0 with Muckross on Sunday, will hope to do better than in their last meeting with UCD, who were 7-1 winners in the corresponding game last season.



There's one Ulster Premier League game on Saturday with Dungannon hosting champions Lurgan, while Banbridge, Ulster Elks and Ballymoney are in Irish Senior Cup action on Sunday.



