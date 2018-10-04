Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men’s National Team Announces New Zealand Tour Roster

Team Canada embarks on final preparation before November’s World Cup



There is a little less than two months remaining until the Men’s National Team takes on the World at the 2018 Odisha World Cup and next week, they embark on a valuable competition and training element to their schedule. The team will travel to New Zealand for a two-week training tour featuring test matches against the New Zealand National Team.



The team departs this weekend for New Zealand. They will train and travel around getting some early competition against provincial club teams. They will then face-off against world-number nine New Zealand in four test matches before returning home. Team Canada faced China and Pakistan at home this summer, giving them exposure to the Asian-style of play and now turn their sights on a New Zealand team that plays a more traditionally structured style of game. According to head coach Paul Bundy, this balanced approach to preparation and competition will have them well-prepared to take on their group stage opponents at the World Cup.

Bundy and the MNT coaching staff have selected the below roster for the New Zealand tour. The final World Cup roster will not be decided until the end of October. According to Bundy, this allows the players vying for spots one final month of competition and training to earn a spot.

TOUR ROSTER

PLAYER NAMEPROVINCECLUBPOSITION
BALRAJ PANESAR BC UBC HC DEF
BRANDON PEREIRA BC United Brothers DEF
GORDON JOHNSTON BC Vancouver Hawks DEF
SCOTT TUPPER BC West Vancouver HC DEF
KEEGAN PEREIRA ONT Muilhium HC FWD
MATTHEW SARMENTO BC KHC Leuven FWD
IAIN SMYTHE BC Vancouver Hawks FWD
JAMES KIRKPATRICK BC West Vancouver HC FWD
OLIVER SCHOLFIELD BC Vancouver Hawks FWD
ANTONI KINDLER BC West Vancouver HC GK
DAVID CARTER BC United Brothers GK
MARK PEARSON BC West Vancouver HC MID
SUKHI PANESAR BC United Brothers MID
GABE HO-GARCIA BC Mannheim HC MID
JOHN SMYTHE BC Vancouver Hawks MID/DEF
RICHARD HILDRETH BC Vancouver Hawks MID/FWD
BREDNEN BISSETT BC NMHC Nijmegen MID/FWD
JAMIE WALLACE BC UBC HC MID/FWD


TOUR STAFF

Head Coach – Paul Bundy
Assistant Coach – Gregg Clarke
Manager: Kelly Vanry
Physio – Guy Robertson

Field Hockey Canada media release

