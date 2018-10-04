Team Canada embarks on final preparation before November’s World Cup







There is a little less than two months remaining until the Men’s National Team takes on the World at the 2018 Odisha World Cup and next week, they embark on a valuable competition and training element to their schedule. The team will travel to New Zealand for a two-week training tour featuring test matches against the New Zealand National Team.





The team departs this weekend for New Zealand. They will train and travel around getting some early competition against provincial club teams. They will then face-off against world-number nine New Zealand in four test matches before returning home. Team Canada faced China and Pakistan at home this summer, giving them exposure to the Asian-style of play and now turn their sights on a New Zealand team that plays a more traditionally structured style of game. According to head coach Paul Bundy, this balanced approach to preparation and competition will have them well-prepared to take on their group stage opponents at the World Cup.



Bundy and the MNT coaching staff have selected the below roster for the New Zealand tour. The final World Cup roster will not be decided until the end of October. According to Bundy, this allows the players vying for spots one final month of competition and training to earn a spot.



TOUR ROSTER

PLAYER NAME PROVINCE CLUB POSITION BALRAJ PANESAR BC UBC HC DEF BRANDON PEREIRA BC United Brothers DEF GORDON JOHNSTON BC Vancouver Hawks DEF SCOTT TUPPER BC West Vancouver HC DEF KEEGAN PEREIRA ONT Muilhium HC FWD MATTHEW SARMENTO BC KHC Leuven FWD IAIN SMYTHE BC Vancouver Hawks FWD JAMES KIRKPATRICK BC West Vancouver HC FWD OLIVER SCHOLFIELD BC Vancouver Hawks FWD ANTONI KINDLER BC West Vancouver HC GK DAVID CARTER BC United Brothers GK MARK PEARSON BC West Vancouver HC MID SUKHI PANESAR BC United Brothers MID GABE HO-GARCIA BC Mannheim HC MID JOHN SMYTHE BC Vancouver Hawks MID/DEF RICHARD HILDRETH BC Vancouver Hawks MID/FWD BREDNEN BISSETT BC NMHC Nijmegen MID/FWD JAMIE WALLACE BC UBC HC MID/FWD



TOUR STAFF



Head Coach – Paul Bundy

Assistant Coach – Gregg Clarke

Manager: Kelly Vanry

Physio – Guy Robertson



Field Hockey Canada media release