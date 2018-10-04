

New Deli: Legendary Indian Hockey Player Balbir Singh Sr has been admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in PGI Chandigarh on Wednesday.





He is suffering from bronchial pneumonia, his grandson Kabir confirmed to TimesofIndia.com. The 94-year-old was independent India's first flag-bearer at the 1948 Olympics.



Three-time Olympic Gold medallist Balbir made his debut at the 1948 London Games. The lanky centre-forward scored two goals in the final to claim his first Gold.



He went on to win two more Olympic Gold medals - one in 1952 and as the captain in 1956. An institution in himself, Balbir Singh is widely viewed as the unheralded equal to Dhyanchand, the worthiest inheritor of the mantle during hockey's golden era.



He scored goals by the dozens for independent India at the London, Helsinki and Melbourne Olympics and was the first sportsperson to be honoured with the Padma Sri in 1957.



Balbir Singh was also the manager and chief coach of the 1975 World Cup winning Indian Hockey team.



