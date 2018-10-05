Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5







DI: James Madison vs. No. 20 Delaware | 6:00 p.m. ET

James Madison will host Delaware for a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) showdown in Harrisonburg, Va. at 6:00 p.m. ET this Friday. James Madison split games last weekend defeating Richmond 4-3 on Friday and then falling to No. 7 Penn State 2-8 on Sunday. The loss dropped the Dukes to 3-6 overall this season, while the game this Friday will be their first CAA match-up. Delaware also split matches last weekend defeating Drexel 3-0 on Friday to earn their first CAA win, then losing to No. 15 Rutgers 1-2 on Sunday. The Blue Hens are now 5-6 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The last time these two teams played was in 2017 when Delaware defeated James Madison 5-2 in the regular season CAA match-up. Tune into see if James Madison can get revenge and their first CAA win or if Delaware will move up 2-0 in the conference.



DII: Franklin Pierce vs. New Haven | 6:00 p.m. ET

Franklin Pierce will host New Haven in Rindge, N.H. for a Northeast-10 (NE-10) match-up at 6:00 p.m. ET this Friday. Franklin Pierce is coming off a tough 0-1 double overtime loss to NE-10 conference opponent No. 9 Pace this past Saturday. This is on the end of three consecutive losses for the Ravens as their record stands at 3-4 on the season and 0-2 in the conference. New Haven is coming off their first win of the season on Tuesday when they defeated Mercy 3-2. This moved their record to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference. Tune into see which team will tally their first NE-10 win of the season.



DIII: King's vs. Eastern | 7:00 p.m. ET

King’s will host Eastern in a Freedom Conference match-up in Wilkes Barre, Pa at 7:00 p.m. ET this Friday. King’s began this past weekend defeating Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom opponents Misericordia 1-0 on Saturday but then fell to Marywood 1-3 on Sunday. The Monarchs' lone goal in the match didn't come early enough and their comeback fell short. On Wednesday they hosted Alvernia, losing 0-2. Heading into Friday, the King's sit at a 6-7 overall record and 2-0 in conference play. Eastern is coming off a four-game losing streak with the last game being a 0-7 loss to No. 4 The College of New Jersey on Tuesday. TCNJ scored four times in the first half and added another three in a five-minute stretch and the Eagles were unable to recover. The loss moved Eastern to 2-9 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Eastern will be looking to make a strong defensive statement with a win this Friday when they take on conference foe King’s. Will King’s remain undefeated in the MAC Freedom Conference or will Eastern earn their first conference win?



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6







DI: Cornell vs. Yale | 12:00 p.m. ET

The match-up between these two Ivy League teams will be a great game to watch in Division I field hockey this weekend. Cornell will host Yale in Ithaca, N.Y. at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Cornell is coming off a tough 0-2 loss in the Ivy League to Columbia this past Sunday, dropping their record to 2-7 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Big Red will be looking to get back on track with a huge conference win over Yale this weekend. Yale is coming off back-to-back losses this past weekend. Last Friday, they fell 0-5 to No. 5 ranked Ivy League opponent Princeton and then dropped to Davidson 1-2 on Sunday. Yale outshot Davidson 17-11 but Davidson was able to capitalize on their scoring opportunities to come away with the win. The Bull Dogs are now 4-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Tune into see who gets their first Ivy League win of the 2018 season.



DII: No. 10 Assumption vs. Saint Michael's | 2:00 p.m. ET

Assumption will host Saint Michael's in a NE-10 match-up at 2:00 p.m. ET this Saturday. Assumption is coming off a close 1-2 loss to conference opponent Saint Anselm this past Saturday. The Greyhounds started off the game strong scoring in the first six minutes, but Saint Anselm battled back to tie the game and ultimately score on a penalty corner in the last minute for the win. The loss dropped Assumption to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play. On Tuesday, Saint Michael's fell to Saint Anselm 0-2. Before that, they lost to conference opponent and two-time defending National Runner-Up LIU Post 1-3 on Saturday. Saint Michaels battled the full 70 minutes keep the game close until the very end. In fact, all six off the Purple Knights’ losses have come by two goals or fewer. The loss dropped them to 1-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play. This match-up will be a close one so make sure to tune in.



DIII: No. 1 Middlebury vs. No. 3 Tufts | 1:00 p.m. ET

This New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) match-up will be the game to watch in Division III field hockey this weekend. No. 1 Middlebury will host No. 3 Tufts at 1:00 p.m. ET this Saturday in an undefeated show down. Middlebury is coming off a 4-1 win in a conference match-up against Colby this past Saturday. The win was the ninth straight for the Panthers improving them to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play. Middlebury has scored 45 goals this season and is averaging five goals per game. Tufts is coming off a 2-1 win over conference foe Hamilton this past Sunday. The win was the eighth straight improving Tufts to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, as the Jumbos have only allowed six goals to be scored against them this season. Last year, Middlebury defeated Tufts in a close 3-2 victory. Tune into see who gets handed their first loss of the 2018 season.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7



DI: No. 23 Boston University vs. Harvard | 2:00 p.m. ET

Boston University will host Harvard in Boston at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday. No. 23 Boston University split the weekend defeating Patriot League opponent Lafayette 7-4 on Saturday but falling to No. 5 Princeton 1-3 on Sunday. Despite holding Princeton’s threatening attack to only eight shots, the Terriers weren’t able to capitalize on their scoring opportunities and fell short. The loss moved Boston University to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Harvard is coming off back-to-back wins this past weekend, after defeating Ivy League foe Penn 2-1 on Saturday and then Bryant 2-0 on Sunday. The victory was the sixth straight win for the Crimson. Harvard improved to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Harvard’s only loss was against now No. 2 Maryland early this season. Tune into see if Harvard can keep their streak going or is Boston will be able to stop them in their tracks.







DII: No. 6 Bloomsburg vs. Queens (NC) | 11:00 a.m. ET

Bloomsburg will host Queens (NC) in Bloomsburg, Pa at 11:00 a.m. ET this Sunday. Yesterday, Bloomsburg fell 0-1 against Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference opponent No. 8 Kutztown. Prior, Bloomsburg had a big 1-0 win against Slippery Rock this past Saturday, which improved them to 46-2 overall in the all-time series. The Huskies are now 5-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference. Meanwhile, Queens is 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference play following a Southern Athletic Conference 6-3 win over Coker yesterday. This win extended the Royals winning streak to six with their only loss being their opening game against No. 7 Millersville. The last time these two teams met, Bloomsburg defeated Queens 7-2. Will Queens get revenge from last year’s loss or will Bloomsburg end their winning streak?



DII: Rhodes vs. Concordia | 12:00 p.m. ET

Rhodes will take on Concordia at SportPort, Maryland Heights, Mo. at a neutral site at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Rhodes is coming off a 1-3 loss to Southern Athletic Association (SAA) conference Centre this past Sunday. Centre scored first but Rhodes battled back to tie up the match before the half. Despite their efforts, Centre went on to score two unanswered goals in the second half to secure the victory. This loss was the first of the season for Rhodes who is now 6-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play. They will face Sewanee on Saturday for another SAA match-up. Concordia is coming off a big 2-1 win over Randolph-Macon this past Sunday. Concordia was down by one goal at the half but was able to score two second half goals to comeback and defeat Randolph-Macon. The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Yellow Jackets. Concordia improved to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Tune into see if Rhodes will be able to bounce back from their first loss or if Concordia will keep their winning momentum going.



USFHA media release