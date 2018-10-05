Hockey icons will embark on a national school development tour.



RECOGNISING that the future of South African hockey lies in the nationwide talent-base at school level, former and current professional players and coaches will be travelling to venues across the country to share their knowledge and skills with developing players as part of the Investec Hockey Academy’s high-performance courses.





While there is still much growth to be achieved in the sport in SA, many local icons are hoping that by sharing their expertise with school players they can create a solid foundation for individual growth in future players to become more competitive on an international level.



“We need to develop hockey from a grass-roots level by recreating the requirements and conditions of a senior training programme into various programmes for all ages,” said SA women’s hockey player, Shelley Russell.



Driven by a passion for the sport, the Investec Hockey Academy’s coaches also include SA women’s hockey players Sulette Damons, Ilse Davids, Erin Hunter, Kara Botes, Stephanie Baxter, and Nicolene Terblanche, as well as umpire Michelle Joubert, sports scientist Maryke Eloff, and renowned sports physiotherapist Ruan Fourie. Together they will be providing theoretical knowledge, skills training and an understanding of what it takes “behind-the-scenes” to succeed in sport.



Offering courses for players aged eight to 18 and coaches of all levels, the Investec Hockey Academy’s tour will be at Ashton College in Ballito on 6 and 7 October.



To register for a course, visit www.investechockeyacademy.com or contact Bernadine Miller on 031 940 5565.



