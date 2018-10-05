Ben Somerford







The Burras’ Sultan of Johor Cup title defence commences on Saturday when they take on Japan in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, from 8:05pm (AEST).





This year’s tournament will run from Saturday 6 October to Saturday 13 October with Australia taking on Malaysia, Great Britain, India, Japan and New Zealand.



Chris O’Reilly will take the reins as coach, taking duty of the side’s bid for a third straight title having beaten Great Britain in last year’s final 2-0.



Australia has a long history of competing in the annual Sultan of Johor Cup, dating back to 2011.



The Burras are two-time winners, 2016 and 2017, and finished runners-up in 2011.



Stay tuned for more details on how to watch the tournament. Follow @SOJCup on Twitter for updates.



Burras' 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup schedule (all times AEST):

Saturday 6 October 8:05pm - Australia v Japan

Sunday 7 October 10:35pm - Australia v Malaysia

Tuesday 9 October 6:05pm - Australia v Great Britain

Wednesday 10 October 6:05pm - Australia v India

Friday 12 October 10:35pm - Australia v New Zealand

Saturday 13 October - Finals



Burras’ 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup team:

Cade Banditt (QLD)

Hayden Beltz (TAS)

Lachlan Busiko (SA)

Hayden Dillon (NSW)

Nathan Ephraums (VIC)

Matthew Finn (QLD)

Matthew Fisher (WA)

Liam Flynn (WA)

Coby Green (WA)

Niranjan Gupte (ACT)

Ehren Hazell (NSW)

Brayden King (WA)

Dylan Martin (NSW)

Daniel McBride (VIC)

Alec Rasmussen (WA)

Ben Staines (ACT)

Damon Steffens (VIC)

Blake Wotherspoon (QLD)



Hockey Australia media release