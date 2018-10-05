



Grange men will make their first venture into the Euro Hockey League (EHL) in three years and it is certainly an exciting challenge ahead for the Edinburgh side; they are paired with SV Arminen (Austria) and Oranje-Rood (Netherlands) in the first round in Barcelona, and only the top team moves on to the knock-out stages of the competition.





David Knipe, Grange`s coach, is as always pragmatic about the occasion. “If we get anything out of the games it will be a success,” he said.



On the opposition, Knipe said: “Arminen are a very good side. They are filled with Austrian internationalists, so are very experienced. It will be a really tough battle.



“Everybody knows how good Oranje-Rood are, so this is just a fantastic chance for the players to compete against the best and see what it looks like.”



Knipe has confirmed an almost full squad, only set piece expert Dan Coultas is not ready for the fray, but Scotland players Cammie Fraser, Duncan Riddell and Robbie Shepherdson will be there.



Also Grange will have new recruits Dylan Bean from Australia and Austrian Clemens Rusnjak, presumably he will have the low down on the opponents.



But Grange have had recent success on the Continent, last year they won the European Club Trophy in Vienna which secured their promotion to the top flight.



Scottish Hockey Union media release