

Wimbledon huddle



Wimbledon play in the Euro Hockey League Round 1 this weekend in Barcelona, Spain.





Despite opening their Premier Division campaign with two tough losses to Surbiton and Hampstead & Westminster, Wimbledon know they need to make the most of their chances over the weekend.



"It has been a challenging start to the season, we have had a few injuries and some players stepping back from playing. But playing Hampstead last weekend we played well and it was very close, it was just one of those games," said England, GB and Wimbledon defender Mikey Hoare.



"If we can go out there and play like we did last weekend, but being more clinical and finishing our chances, we will be in a good position. We have a few new guys join the side and it will be their first experience of EHL but the majority of the team have played at an array of levels of this competition so will be confident in this environment. We need to make sure us experienced players step up."



They will open their campaign this Friday as they take on Russian side Dinamo Elektrostal, who finished second in their domestic league earning them their sixth spot in the EHL Round 1.



On Sunday, The Wombles take on German side Mannheimer HC, a side they who knocked out in 2016/17 on a penalty shoot out to earn the English side a spot in the KO4. The German side earned their first round place during the league play-offs, having finished third last season. One player to watch will be Argentinian star Gonzalo Peillat, who is likely be clinical from penalty corner for the German side.



Fixtures

Friday 5 October

6pm v Dinamo Elektrostal



Sunday 7 October

2pm v Mannheimer HC



Watch Wimbledon this weekend in the EHL via their stream here.



England Hockey Board Media release