With EHL ROUND1 hitting the turf at the Pau Negre Stadium on Friday, we take a look at how each group is shaping up for the competition!





Pool A: HC Oranje-Rood (NED), Grange (SCO), SV Arminen (AUT)

HC Oranje-Rood go into Pool A as the overwhelming favourites as they bring their star-studded line-up to Barcelona to try and get the best of SV Arminen and Scotland’s Grange.



The Eindhoven club feature a number of the players that won the EHL title in 2015 – then as Oranje-Zwart – including 2015 FIH Player of the Year Rob van der Horst, Bob de Voogd, Muhammad Rizwan, Rashid Mehmood, Thomas Briels and captain Mink van der Weerden.



Added to the mix are Dutch keeper Pirmin Blaak and the silky skills of Austrian midfielder Benjamin Stanzl. It is the backbone of a very strong team, one which is currently sitting second in the Dutch Hoofdklasse with five wins and two draws from eight games.



Stanzl knows Arminen well having previously played with Post in his Austrian homeland before going on to win the EHL with Harvestehuder THC. The two clubs have met before, a 2-0 win over Oranje-Zwart in 2015 with van der Weerden scoring a last minute goal to make the game safe.



The Barcelona venue, though, is one that Arminen have good memories of, eliminating Atletic Terrassa and Kelburne in 2014’s ROUND1. Robert and Alexander Bele, Sebastian Eitenberger and goalkeeper Mateusz Szymczyk give them a strong spine to the team. They have five wins from six in the Austrian league so far this season.



Grange, meanwhile, are looking for their first win in an EHL competition in their fourth campaign. Former GB player Dan Coultas is not yet back in action after injury but they do have Scottish stars Cammie Fraser, Robbie Shepherdson and Duncan Riddell in the mix.



They won the EuroHockey Trophy in June to earn Scotland an extra ticket to the EHL, one which they were only too happy to collect.



Pool B: Mannheimer HC (GER), Dinamo Elektrostal (RUS), Wimbledon (ENG)

Mannheimer HC, Wimbledon and Dinamo Elektrostal make up an attractive looking Pool B with each side confident they can make an impact.



Mannheim and Wimbledon are meeting for the second time in the competition with the English club edging their meeting in the KO8 two seasons ago via a shoot-out. As such, their meeting is a potential classic.



The Germans have ace drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat in their armory along fellow Argentina gun Lucas Vila while they have added strong young German talents like Linus Muller (from Dusseldorf) and Jon Mechtold (Nurmburg) as well as Canadian international Gabriel Ho-Garcia to their line-up.



They are second in the German league after eight games, drawing their most recent tie with Club an der Alster 1-1 last Sunday.



Wimbledon’s side continues to have a healthy international presence with Henry Weir, James Bailey, Phillip Roper and Ian Sloan ruling the roost. Simon Mantell has retired while Johnny Kinder has moved to Club de Campo while Nat Stewart and Phil Ball have also moved on while Jack Waller has joined.



Elektrostal are coming into the business end of their Russian season which they led for a long time. However, two losses to Dinamo Kazan have seen them drop to second place in the standings with two weeks to go in the regular season.



Nonetheless, that greater match practice will serve them well, as evidenced last year when they went close to eliminating Uhlenhorst Mulheim. Against the Germans, they led until four minutes from the end before Thilo Stralkowski notched the vital goal. Georgii Arusiia leads the line really well while Evgeny Artemov has also been banging in the goals. The 35-year-old goalkeeper Roman Rogov captains the team.



Pool C: Royal Leopold (BEL), WKS Grunwald Poznan (POL), HC Minsk (BLR)

Royal Leopold are the clear favourites in Pool C in what is the Belgian club’s fourth EHL appearance but they will hope to avoid the fate that befell them two years ago when they were eliminated in the group stages in Banbridge.



They have had a mixed bag of results but did hit form with a reassuring 5-1 win over Daring to close out their EHL preparations. Arthur Verdussen captains the side with Dorian Thiery, Manu Brunet and Dimitri Cuvelier their beating heart while Nico Poncelet offers great pace on the overlap.



They come up against newcomers HC Minsk and the competition’s most experienced side WKS Grunwald Poznan.



The Polish king-pins completed their 22nd national title last season with a 2-0 final win over KS Pomorzanin Torun to continue their record in the EHL.



They are one of just two clubs – along with Russia’s Dinamo Kazan – to take part in every season since the very first edition of the tournament way back in 2007/08 while Tomasz Dutkiewicz is among the top ten highest scorers in EHL history with 20 goals.



Mariusz Chyla has retired, meaning they have six players left who have played in every EHL season. Indeed, Artur Mikula is so experienced that he played in the 2000 Olympic Games.



Dominik Kotulski moved to Cartouche in the Netherlands but Under-21 Mikolaj Glowacki has arrived along with international goalkeeper Rafal Banaszak.



Minsk, meanwhile, qualified for an EHL debut next October at ROUND1 in Barcelona following their success in the Belarus championships, combined with their EuroHockey Club Trophy performance.



They do have some EHL experience with Tsimur Tsimashkou and Aliaksandr Hancharou playing in ROUND1 with Stroitel Brest when they came up against FIH World Player of the Year Jamie Dwyer, Teun de Nooijer, Ronald Brouwer, Rogier Hofman and so on.



They lost 12-0 to the Dutch side and then 7-2 against Reading – Hancharou scoring a goal in that tie. Tsimashkou also lined out for Dinamo Kazan when they reached the KO16 while Ukraine duo Dmtryo Luppa and Iaroslav Hordey played for Olympia Kolos Sekvoia, meaning there is only a smattering of knowledge of this level.



Pool D: Junior FC (ESP), Racing Club de France (FRA), Three Rock Rovers (IRL)

Junior FC – home nearby Sant Cugat – will hope their fans will make the short journey to Barcelona’s Pau Negre to support their team in what will be the first EHL campaign for the club.



Last year was a big breakthrough for them, fighting their way into top four and then into the Spanish final, breaching the usual dominance of Real Club de Polo, Atletic, Club Egara and Club de Campo.



They have done so with a mixture of rising talent like Marc Serrahima and Marc Perellon – who is injured this week – and experienced guys like Gaby Dabanch and Spanish captain Sergi Enrique. Dabanch holds the record of most goals in an EHL game, scoring seven against SG Amsicora when with Royal Leopold, and is in the top five all-time EHL goalscorers.



Other experienced EHL players have joined them including Oriol Malgosa and Frank di Mercurio. This season has seen them struggle in initial games against FC Barcelona, CD and Atletic Terrassa but they did win against Egara last weekend to bare their teeth.



Irish champions Three Rock Rovers are contesting their third EHL season and they arrive with a large portion of the panel that played in the KO16 at Easter. Mark Samuel has moved to UCD and Peter Blakeney has taken a break with Mark English coming in from Railway Union, scoring twice since his move, and Scottish Under-21 Jack McAlister joining.



They have played just two games in Irish competition, winning one and losing the other to a last minute Banbridge goal. They do have a strong representation in the Irish senior squad named by Alexander Cox with Olympian Mitch Darling joined by Ben Walker, Luke Madeley, Jamie Carr and Daragh Walsh.



The Dubliners won six trophies in total last season, including the Irish Champions Trophy, Senior Cup, National Indoor Trophy and EuroHockey Indoor Challenge II as well as two regional titles.



And they will meet an old friend when they play Racing Club de France for whom former Rover Ali Haughton will be one of their most experienced performers, having played in the 2008/09 EHL season.



He is in his second season with Racing but could return to Three Rock later this season when his time in Paris comes to an end. Otherwise, Racing have a lot of changes to their line-up with goalkeeper Corentin Saunier now with Schaerweijde in the Netherlands, Antoine Ferec with Oree in Belgium and Francois Scheefer moving back to Bordeaux.



Injuries to Jean-Laurent Kieffer, Simon Martin-Brisac and Hugo Galipo mean they have lots of new faces for this tournament. They have started the French league with two wins and two losses, most recently a 7-2 a setback against CA Montrouge.



